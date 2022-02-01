Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyper Hippo, Leading Idle Game Developer, Launches Dungeon Dwarves on Netflix

02/01/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyper Hippo Entertainment, a leading developer of mobile idle games, launches a new title, Dungeon Dwarves on Netflix.

Hyper Hippo Entertainment, the developer & publisher behind the hit mobile games, AdVenture Capitalist, AdVenture Communist, and AdVenture Ages, today announced the global launch of a next generation idle game: Dungeon Dwarves. Dungeon Dwarves is now available worldwide on the App Store, Google Play, and Netflix.

Watch the Dungeon Dwarves trailer here.

“Hyper Hippo is thrilled to launch the first idle game on Netflix in 15 languages in over 190 countries around the world,” said Lance Priebe, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Hyper Hippo Entertainment. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to collaborate with a team who clearly love games as much as we do and who support our vision of entertaining and inspiring players around the world.”

In Dungeon Dwarves, players command a party of mighty Dwarven heroes through an endless series of deadly challenges. Players will power up their heroes with gold and equipment found in dungeons as the non-stop search for gleaming treasure drives them onward. In true Dwarven fashion, watch as your heroes effortlessly swap from mining pick to axe, whether the job calls for smashing through rocks or slicing through trolls!

Dungeon Dwarves is a fun, addictive idle game that everyone can play, but with room for mastery. Your Dwarves never stop fighting, so there are always shiny rewards waiting for you when you log in. Play for as little or as much as you like, every session promising compelling progress, deadly battles, Dwarven antics, and heaps of treasure!

Committed to serving players around the world, Hyper Hippo will support the game with regular updates including the addition of 18 new languages.

Download the game on your iPhone or iPad here.

Download the game on your Android device here.

Play on Netflix from your mobile device here. Please ensure the Netflix app is installed to auto-launch the games page.

Hyper Hippo Entertainment, a winner of gamesindustry.biz’s Best Places to Work award 2021, is currently hiring. Find out more here.

About Hyper Hippo Entertainment:

Hyper Hippo is an entertainment studio, focussed on making entertainment that has a positive impact on the world. Founded in 2012, by the creator of Club Penguin, Lance Priebe, Hyper Hippo are the makers of the idle hits AdVenture Capitalist, AdVenture Communist, and AdVenture Ages. For more info, please visit http://www.hyperhippogames.com.

Press Kit

Find supporting assets here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Kilback
Hyper Hippo Entertainment
jennifer.kilback@hyperhippo.com
250-448-8550



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:17pLegal tech company Dye & Durham trims loss to $4 million in Q2 as revenues soar
AQ
05:17pOCULUS VISIONTECH INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLITTELFUSE INC /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pTrump lawyers seek to block subpoenas from New York attorney general
RE
05:16pBusiness Combination of SES and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. Approved by Ivanhoe Shareholders
BU
05:15pShinyBud Completes Qualifying Transaction for TSX Venture Exchange Listing
AQ
05:15pCorsa Coal Provides Management Update
AQ
05:15pFirm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Early Redemption of 5.30% Convertible Debentures Due May 31, 2022
AQ
05:15pBowman Reaffirms Guidance for Full Year 2021 and Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Follow-on Public Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
2Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
3Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS