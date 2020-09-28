Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HyperX : Releases QuadCast S USB Microphone With Dynamic RGB Lighting Effects That Can Be Personalized With Custom Settings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Ideal for Streamers and those Working from Home, RGB Microphone Features Four Polar Patterns and Built-in Anti-Vibration Shock Mount

Underscoring an unwavering commitment to streamers, casters and work from home professionals, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its standalone microphone line with the HyperX QuadCast S. The new QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring stunning RGB lighting effects1 customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005018/en/

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone (Photo: Business Wire)

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone (Photo: Business Wire)

The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.

“HyperX aims to equip streamers, educators, students, and business professionals with easy-to-use gear as people continue to work, school and game from home,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Building on the success of our first QuadCast USB microphone, the release of QuadCast S brings a feature users have been asking for – dynamic RGB lighting effects – that adds another layer of customization to enhance streaming and home office and classroom setups.”

The QuadCast S microphone offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The included versatile adapter fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The QuadCast S microphone is designed to deliver quality sound on PC, PS4 or Mac®.

Availability

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available for $159.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone global availability, please visit the HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone Specifications:

Part Number
HMIQ1S-XX-RG/G

Microphone

 

Power consumption:

5V 220mA (white light)

Sample/bit rate:

48kHz/16-bit

Element:

Electret condenser microphone

Condenser type:

Three 14mm condensers

Polar patterns:

Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional

Frequency response:

20Hz–20kHz

Sensitivity:

-36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Cable length:

3m

Weight:

Microphone: 254g

 

Shock mount and stand: 360g

 

Total with USB cable: 710g

Lighting:

RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects:

2 zones2

 

 

Connection type:

USB-C to USB-A

 

Headphone Output

Impedance:

32 Ω

Frequency response:

20Hz - 20kHz

Maximum power output:

7mW

THD:

≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)

SNR:

≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)

1 Available features vary per model and country. Please check your local retailer/etailer for availability.

2 2 zone RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aVESTAS WIND A/S : wins 80 MW order in the Netherlands
PU
06:40aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary In The People's Republic Of China
PU
06:40aCAL MAINE FOODS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
06:40aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:37aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Public Common Stock Offering
PR
06:36aSteel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs
DJ
06:35aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
06:35aLATEST PRODUCTS : visit our Product page
PU
06:35aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF VOLGA : Saratov Grids prepared a substation in the Pugachevsky district for winter
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group