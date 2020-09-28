HyperX : Releases QuadCast S USB Microphone With Dynamic RGB Lighting Effects That Can Be Personalized With Custom Settings

Ideal for Streamers and those Working from Home, RGB Microphone Features Four Polar Patterns and Built-in Anti-Vibration Shock Mount

Underscoring an unwavering commitment to streamers, casters and work from home professionals, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its standalone microphone line with the HyperX QuadCast™ S. The new QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring stunning RGB lighting effects1 customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005018/en/

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone (Photo: Business Wire)

The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.

“HyperX aims to equip streamers, educators, students, and business professionals with easy-to-use gear as people continue to work, school and game from home,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Building on the success of our first QuadCast USB microphone, the release of QuadCast S brings a feature users have been asking for – dynamic RGB lighting effects – that adds another layer of customization to enhance streaming and home office and classroom setups.”

The QuadCast S microphone offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™. The included versatile adapter fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The QuadCast S microphone is designed to deliver quality sound on PC, PS4™ or Mac®.

Availability

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available for $159.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone global availability, please visit the HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone Specifications:

Part Number

HMIQ1S-XX-RG/G

Microphone Power consumption: 5V 220mA (white light) Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit Element: Electret condenser microphone Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Cable length: 3m Weight: Microphone: 254g Shock mount and stand: 360g Total with USB cable: 710g Lighting: RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects: 2 zones2 Connection type: USB-C to USB-A Headphone Output Impedance: 32 Ω Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz Maximum power output: 7mW THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS) SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)

1 Available features vary per model and country. Please check your local retailer/etailer for availability. 2 2 zone RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005018/en/