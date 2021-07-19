HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the re-signing of top female variety streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter as a brand ambassador and HyperX Hero. As part of the sponsorship, Hofstetter will participate in various HyperX marketing initiatives, including social activations and brand campaigns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005010/en/

HyperX Renews Sponsorship with Top Female Variety Streamer Valkyrae as Brand Ambassador and HyperX Hero (Photo: Business Wire)

“I'm thrilled to re-sign with HyperX and am looking forward to working together and using HyperX gear on my streams,” said Hofstetter.

Hofstetter started her streaming career as an extension of her love of games and has been a full-time streamer since 2016. Hofstetter has continued to grow her audience on Twitch and in 2021 became one of the top female streamers and influencers on YouTube. A beacon of positive vibes, Hofstetter uplifts and encourages her audience with strong messages around the importance of mental and physical wellness. Through her dedication and passion for gaming, she has become one of the most notable female streamers and recently co-owner of 100 Thieves. As a HyperX brand ambassador, Hofstetter will continue to deliver the HyperX gaming story to her growing audience.

“HyperX is excited to be working with Valkyrae for another year and supporting the larger gaming community,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “Valkyrae is constantly pushing the limits of what it means to be a content creator, bringing her positivity-focused message to her fans, and we are thrilled to be part of that narrative for all that is good in gaming.”

As someone who spends a lot of time gaming, Hofstetter knows that a comfortable headset and reliable, responsive equipment are a must. HyperX headsets, mice, keyboards, and mouse pads give her great sound and accurate inputs as gaming gear that she can count on to produce professional grade content and streaming activities.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005010/en/