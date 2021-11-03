HyperX Exceeds Global Shipping Expectations with USB Microphones Ideal for Gamers, Streamers, Students, and Business Professionals

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it has surpassed the one million shipping milestone1 with its line of USB microphones. Initially introduced into the microphone market in 2019, the HyperX QuadCast™ USB microphone became a popular choice for gamers, streamers and influencers. As demand for microphones increased, HyperX expanded its portfolio with the customizable QuadCast™ S and affordable SoloCast™ to fulfill the need for gamers, content creators, students, and WFH pros to be heard and stay active in their communities and productive at work.

HyperX Ships Over One Million USB Microphones (Photo: Business Wire)

“HyperX is pleased to support a thriving community of content creators, influencers and gamers with the highest quality gaming products to meet their individual setup needs,” said Kevin Hague, general manager, HyperX. “Our continued efforts have created a lineup of microphones that deliver clear and consistent sound not only for gamers, streamers, and casters, but also students and business professionals alike.”

HyperX microphones feature a unique, easy-to-use tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator, offering users a visual LED lighting cue when the microphone is active. These versatile microphones also fit 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threaded setups for compatibility with most mic stands and boom arms.2 All HyperX microphones are compatible with PC, PS4™ and Mac® and work on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit and are certified by Discord and TeamSpeak™.

HyperX QuadCast and Quadcast S microphones offer four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to support a variety of broadcast setups and applications. The microphones come equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount and pop filter, conveniently located gain control dial and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring. For an added layer of personalization, QuadCast S features dynamic RGB lighting effects customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software.3

The HyperX SoloCast USB microphone leverages a single condenser design with a rotatable stand and adjustable tilt to fit in small, tight spaces such as under a monitor. This Plug N Play microphone uses a cardioid polar pattern that prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone to deliver quality audio for video editors, streamers, gamers, and more.

Since the QuadCast microphone launched in 2019, HyperX has expanded its microphone offerings to bring gamers, streamers and content creators a range of options for high-quality, reliable sound. The HyperX lineup of microphones has won many awards and is the preferred microphone for many content creators, influencers, gamers and teams, including FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, XSET Gaming organizations.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 Based on internal HyperX records of headsets shipped since 2019.

2 Microphone boom arm not included with SoloCast.

3 Two-zone RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software.

