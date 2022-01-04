HyperX Unveils World's First 300-Hour Wireless Gaming Headset at CES 2022

HyperX CES Lineup Showcases New Wireless Gaming Products Including Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset with Longest-Lasting Battery in the Gaming Market, HyperX Clutch Android/PC Controller and Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. Underscoring its commitment to support wireless gaming needs, the latest HyperX products include the HyperX™ Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours1 of battery life, HyperX Clutch™ wireless gaming controller and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins™ 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colorway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS® Headphone:X® audio.

“CES sets the tone for consumer technology in 2022, and is a great time for HyperX to share our latest innovations and demonstrate our continued dedication to bring gamers high-performance products,” said Kevin Hague, vice president and general manager, HyperX. “As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends.”

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the gameplay experience for gamers at all levels.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset 2 with up to 300 hours 1 of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS ® Headphone:X ®3 and utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.

Availability

The new products will be available through the HyperX U.S. network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in February at $199.99

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller – pricing and expected availability in March at $49.99

Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – pricing and expected availability in February at $79.99

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – pricing and expected availability in February at $99.99

Cloud II Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in March at $99.99

Cloud Core Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in January at $69.99

Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number 4P5D4AA Headphone Driver Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets Form factor Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency response 15 Hz – 21 kHz Impedance 62 Ω Sensitivity 103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz T.H.D. ≤ 2% Frame type Aluminum Ear cushions Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Element 6mm Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency response 50 Hz – 7.2 kHz Sensitivity -15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz Connections and Features Audio connection Wireless USB USB audio format Stereo USB specification USB 2.0 Sampling rates 48 kHz Bit-Depth 24 bit Included virtual surround sound DTS Headphone:X Audio controls Onboard audio controls Battery Type Rechargeable lithium-polymer Battery life up to 300 hours Charge time 4.5 hours Wireless Type 2.4 GHz Wireless range Up to 20 meters10 Physical Weight 322g Weight with microphone 335g Cable length(s) and type(s) 0.5m USB charge cable

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller Specifications

Part Number 516L8AA Controller Specifications Connection type 2.4GHz wireless / Bluetooth / wired Compatibility Android, PC Battery Specifications Battery life Up to 19 hours7 Battery capacity 600mAh Physical Specifications Length 110.3mm11 Height 75.1mm11 Width 155.6mm Mobile clip dimensions 41mm – 86mm Weight (without cable) 270g11 Cable type and length Detachable USB-C cable, 2.95m

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications

Part Number Black – 4P5D7AA White – 4P5D8AA Mouse Specifications Shape Symmetrical Sensor Pixart PAW3335 Resolution Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed 450 IPS Acceleration 40G Buttons 6 Left / Right Button Switches TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch Left / Right Button Durability 80 million clicks Light Effects Per-LED RGB lighting Onboard Memory 1 profile Connection Type 2.4GHz wireless / wired Charging Type Wired Polling Rate 1000Hz Skate Material Virgin-grade PTFE Battery Specifications Battery Type 370mAh Li-ion polymer battery Battery Life Up to 100 hours Physical Specifications Length 124.3mm Height 38.2mm Width 66.8mm Weight (without cable) Black – 61g White – 62g Weight (with cable) Black – 95g White – 96g Cable Type Detachable HyperFlex USB-C Cable Cable Length 1.8m

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications

Part Number HyperX Red Switch 4P5D6AA#ABA English (US) 4P5D6AN#UUW Nordic 4P5D6AX#ACB Russian Hyper X Aqua Switch 56R64AA#ABA English (US) Keyboard Specifications Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light Effects Per-key RGB lighting6 and 5 brightness levels Onboard Memory 3 profiles Polling Rate 1000Hz Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Rollover N-key Media Control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Switch Specifications Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua Operation Style Linear, Tactile Operating Force 45g, 45g Actuation Point 1.8 mm Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Keycap Specifications Material PBT12 Physical Specifications Width 315.06mm Depth 105.50mm Height 36.94mm Weight (with cable) 827.7g Cable Type Detachable USB-C, Braided Cable Length 1.8m

Cloud Core Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW (note: Already live at BBY) 4P4F2AA Headphone Driver Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets Form factor Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency response 15 Hz – 25 kHz Impedance 60 Ω Sensitivity 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz T.H.D. ≤ 2% Frame type Aluminum Ear cushions Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Element Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency response 100 Hz – 12 kHz Sensitivity -42 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz) Connections and Features Audio connection Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA) Included virtual surround sound DTS Headphone:X Audio controls In-line audio controls Physical Weight 283g Weight with microphone 295g

Cloud II Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number 4P5E0AA Headphone Specifications Driver Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets Form Factor Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency Response 10Hz-23kHz Impedance 60 Ω Sensitivity 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D < 2% Frame Type Aluminum Ear Cushions Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Specifications Element Electret condenser microphone Polar Pattern Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency Response 50Hz-7.5kHz Sensitivity -42dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Connections and Features Audio Connection Condenser (back electret) USB Audio Format Stereo USB Specification USB 2.0 Sampling Rates 8kHz, 16kHz, 32kHz, 44.1kHz, 48kHz Bit-Depth 16 bit Included Virtual Surround Sound HyperX Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Audio Controls Audio control box Physical Specifications Weight 320g Weight with microphone 330g Cable Length(s) and Type(s) 1m headset cable USB Audio Control Mixer Weight 71g USB Audio Control Mixer Cable Length 2m

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 Tested at 50 percent volume. Battery life varies depending upon usage. 300 hour battery life confirmed by HyperX engineering and third party testing company. 2 Longest-lasting battery claim is based on the gaming headset market as of December 2021. 3 DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. 4 Actual battery life will vary with use and will naturally decrease with time and usage. 5 Tested with default lighting. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions. 6 Per-key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software 7 Available switch colors vary per country. Please check your local retailer/e-tailer for availability. 8 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect outputs as 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones. 9 Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors. 10 Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions. 11 With phone clip installed. 12 Accessory keycaps are ABS material.

