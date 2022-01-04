Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HyperX Unveils World's First 300-Hour Wireless Gaming Headset at CES 2022

01/04/2022 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HyperX CES Lineup Showcases New Wireless Gaming Products Including Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset with Longest-Lasting Battery in the Gaming Market, HyperX Clutch Android/PC Controller and Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. Underscoring its commitment to support wireless gaming needs, the latest HyperX products include the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours1 of battery life, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colorway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS® Headphone:X® audio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005035/en/

HyperX Unveils World’s First 300-Hour Wireless Gaming Headset at CES 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

HyperX Unveils World’s First 300-Hour Wireless Gaming Headset at CES 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

“CES sets the tone for consumer technology in 2022, and is a great time for HyperX to share our latest innovations and demonstrate our continued dedication to bring gamers high-performance products,” said Kevin Hague, vice president and general manager, HyperX. “As producers of professional gaming-grade accessories, HyperX is committed to outfitting the gaming and esports communities with the best products for extended gaming sessions, esports tournaments or casual gaming with friends.”

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the gameplay experience for gamers at all levels.

  • HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: Cloud Alpha Wireless offers the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset2 with up to 300 hours1 of battery life on a single charge. The headset provides an immersive audio experience with DTS® Headphone:X®3 and utilizes new-and-improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that feature a slimmer, lighter design while maintaining the sound and performance of the original wired version. Cloud Alpha Wireless provides signature HyperX comfort with soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. The headset features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.
  • HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller: For improved mobile gaming control, HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a familiar controller layout and comfortable textured controller grips to enhance in-game performance. It provides wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to PC for gaming, allowing users to take full advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. The Clutch wireless controller includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mm, and comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.4
  • HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse offers gaming-grade wireless technology with a low latency wireless connection that operates on reliable 2.4GHz frequency and features long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours on a single charge.5 Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse features six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dustproof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. The mouse is also anti-dust and features a water-resistant IP55 rating. Built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement, Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons, and includes a replacement set of PTFE skates. The mouse is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.
  • HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Alloy Origins 65 features a space-saving 65 percent form factor with dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up, and page down keys to maximize functionality and desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 utilizes premium double shot PBT keycaps with secondary key functions for long-term use and durability. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting,6 Game Mode and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with on-board memory. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.7
  • HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: Cloud II utilizes an advanced audio control box that offers 7.1 virtual surround sound8 and features signature HyperX memory foam, premium leatherette and a durable aluminum frame to provide long-lasting durability, stability and ultimate comfort for prolonged gaming sessions. The advanced audio control box delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control. Gamers can easily toggle on 7.1 virtual surround sound with a push of a button. The headset uses specially tuned 53mm drivers that offer rich, impactful sounds with clarity and precision. Cloud II offers multi-device compatibility9 and utilizes a detachable noise-cancelling mic that provides clearer voice quality, game sounds and reduced background noise. Cloud II combines a fresh new pink and white colorway with signature HyperX comfort and sound.
  • HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset: Cloud Core gaming headset is designed for an immersive in-game audio experience with DTS® Headphone:X®3 that offers accurate 3D audio spatialization. Cloud Core is built with durable aluminum frame and adjustable headband to provide long-lasting durability, and utilizes signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette to provide signature HyperX comfort. The headset includes a flexible, detachable noise-canceling microphone that is Discord and TeamSpeak certified.

Availability

The new products will be available through the HyperX U.S. network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

  • Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in February at $199.99
  • HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller – pricing and expected availability in March at $49.99
  • Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – pricing and expected availability in February at $79.99
  • Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – pricing and expected availability in February at $99.99
  • Cloud II Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in March at $99.99
  • Cloud Core Gaming Headset – pricing and expected availability in January at $69.99

Pricing on HyperXgaming.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number

4P5D4AA

 

 

Headphone

 

Driver

Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor

Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response

15 Hz – 21 kHz

Impedance

62 Ω

Sensitivity

103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.

≤ 2%

Frame type

Aluminum

Ear cushions

Memory foam and premium leatherette

 

 

Microphone

 

Element

6mm Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern

Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response

50 Hz – 7.2 kHz

Sensitivity

-15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz

 

 

Connections and Features

 

Audio connection

Wireless USB

USB audio format

Stereo

USB specification

USB 2.0

Sampling rates

48 kHz

Bit-Depth

24 bit

Included virtual surround sound

DTS Headphone:X

Audio controls

Onboard audio controls

 

 

Battery

 

Type

Rechargeable lithium-polymer

Battery life

up to 300 hours

Charge time

4.5 hours

 

 

Wireless

 

Type

2.4 GHz

Wireless range

Up to 20 meters10

 

 

Physical

 

Weight

322g

Weight with microphone

335g

Cable length(s) and type(s)

0.5m USB charge cable

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller Specifications

Part Number

516L8AA

 

 

Controller Specifications

 

Connection type

2.4GHz wireless / Bluetooth / wired

Compatibility

Android, PC

 

 

Battery Specifications

 

Battery life

Up to 19 hours7

Battery capacity

600mAh

 

 

Physical Specifications

 

Length

110.3mm11

Height

75.1mm11

Width

155.6mm

Mobile clip dimensions

41mm – 86mm

Weight (without cable)

270g11

Cable type and length

Detachable USB-C cable, 2.95m

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications

Part Number

Black – 4P5D7AA

 

White – 4P5D8AA

 

 

Mouse Specifications

 

Shape

Symmetrical

Sensor

Pixart PAW3335

Resolution

Up to 16000 DPI

DPI Presets

400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI

Speed

450 IPS

Acceleration

40G

Buttons

6

Left / Right Button Switches

TTC Golden Micro Dustproof Switch

Left / Right Button Durability

80 million clicks

Light Effects

Per-LED RGB lighting

Onboard Memory

1 profile

Connection Type

2.4GHz wireless / wired

Charging Type

Wired

Polling Rate

1000Hz

Skate Material

Virgin-grade PTFE

 

 

Battery Specifications

 

Battery Type

370mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Battery Life

Up to 100 hours

 

 

Physical Specifications

 

Length

124.3mm

Height

38.2mm

Width

66.8mm

Weight (without cable)

Black – 61g

 

White – 62g

Weight (with cable)

Black – 95g

 

White – 96g

Cable Type

Detachable HyperFlex USB-C Cable

Cable Length

1.8m

Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications

Part Number

HyperX Red Switch

 

4P5D6AA#ABA English (US)

 

4P5D6AN#UUW Nordic

 

4P5D6AX#ACB Russian

 

Hyper X Aqua Switch

 

56R64AA#ABA English (US)

 

 

Keyboard Specifications

 

Switch

HyperX Switch

Type

Mechanical

Backlight

RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light Effects

Per-key RGB lighting6 and 5 brightness levels

Onboard Memory

3 profiles

Polling Rate

1000Hz

Anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting

Rollover

N-key

Media Control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

OS compatibility

Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

 

 

Switch Specifications

 

Switch

HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua

Operation Style

Linear, Tactile

Operating Force

45g, 45g

Actuation Point

1.8 mm

Total Travel Distance

3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes)

80 million

 

 

Keycap Specifications

 

Material

PBT12

 

 

Physical Specifications

 

Width

315.06mm

Depth

105.50mm

Height

36.94mm

Weight (with cable)

827.7g

Cable Type

Detachable USB-C, Braided

Cable Length

1.8m

Cloud Core Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number

HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW (note: Already live at BBY)

 

4P4F2AA

 

 

Headphone

 

Driver

Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor

Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response

15 Hz – 25 kHz

Impedance

60 Ω

Sensitivity

98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.

≤ 2%

Frame type

Aluminum

Ear cushions

Memory foam and premium leatherette

 

 

Microphone

 

Element

Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern

Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response

100 Hz – 12 kHz

Sensitivity

-42 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

 

 

Connections and Features

 

Audio connection

Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)

Included virtual surround sound

DTS Headphone:X

Audio controls

In-line audio controls

 

 

Physical

 

Weight

283g

Weight with microphone

295g

Cloud II Gaming Headset Specifications

Part Number

4P5E0AA

 
Headphone Specifications

Driver

Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Form Factor

Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency Response

10Hz-23kHz

Impedance

60 Ω

Sensitivity

98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D

< 2%

Frame Type

Aluminum

Ear Cushions

Memory foam and premium leatherette

 

Microphone Specifications

Element

Electret condenser microphone

Polar Pattern

Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency Response

50Hz-7.5kHz

Sensitivity

-42dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

 

Connections and Features

Audio Connection

Condenser (back electret)

USB Audio Format

Stereo

USB Specification

USB 2.0

Sampling Rates

8kHz, 16kHz, 32kHz, 44.1kHz, 48kHz

Bit-Depth

16 bit

Included Virtual Surround Sound

HyperX Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

Audio Controls

Audio control box

 

Physical Specifications

Weight

320g

Weight with microphone

330g

Cable Length(s) and Type(s)

1m headset cable

USB Audio Control Mixer Weight

71g

USB Audio Control Mixer Cable Length

2m

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1

 

Tested at 50 percent volume. Battery life varies depending upon usage. 300 hour battery life confirmed by HyperX engineering and third party testing company.

2

 

Longest-lasting battery claim is based on the gaming headset market as of December 2021.

3

 

DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

 

Actual battery life will vary with use and will naturally decrease with time and usage.

5

 

Tested with default lighting. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions.

6

 

Per-key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

7

 

Available switch colors vary per country. Please check your local retailer/e-tailer for availability.

8

 

Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect outputs as 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.

9

 

Compatible with devices with CTIA standard connectors.

10

 

Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions.

11

 

With phone clip installed.

12

 

Accessory keycaps are ABS material.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pIntel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia
RE
01:36pTeva to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
01:35pFlyr AS - Extraordinary general meeting held
AQ
01:33pMobileye, Zeekr aim for self-driving car in China in 2024
RE
01:32pParagonix Technologies Announces Launch of the Paragonix Web Portal, Providing Users Access to Critical Organ Preservation Data
BU
01:31pOutback to list on the tsx venture exchange
AQ
01:31pPR Newswire - End of Day
PR
01:31pBiomea Fusion Moves into New Headquarters and Expands R&D Facility
GL
01:31pSEYFARTH'S 18TH ANNUAL WORKPLACE CLASS ACTION REPORT : 2021 Spikes Highest Settlement Numbers In Report's History
BU
01:31pBiomea Fusion Moves into New Headquarters and Expands R&D Facility
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS