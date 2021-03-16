HyperX : Adds Xbox Series X|S Support to ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of the refreshed HyperX ChargePlayTM Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox. Tested and approved by Microsoft for guaranteed compatibility with the latest Xbox wireless controllers, the officially licensed ChargePlay Duo is designed to work with both the new Xbox Series X|S and legacy Xbox One wireless controllers. Gamers can fully charge their controllers in under three hours.

ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station with Series XIS and XBox One Wireless Controller Support (Photo: Business Wire)

An environmentally-friendly accessory for dedicated Xbox gamers, ChargePlay Duo includes two 1400mAh rechargeable battery packs to eliminate the need of buying AA batteries. This new charging station also includes charge-through battery doors for both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One wireless controllers, allowing users to charge the controller without removing the battery pack.

“We are thrilled to release the refreshed ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station to support the latest Xbox wireless controllers,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “Gaming continues to surge in popularity as people find ways to stay entertained and connected at home. The new HyperX charging station ensure users’ gear is charged and ready for extended gaming sessions.”

ChargePlay Duo offers convenient, quick and secure docking with a weighted compact base and bottom rubber grip pads for stability. The charging station also features individual LED indicators that display the charging status for each controller.

Availability

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox is available for MSRP $39.99 in the U.S on HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX ChargePlayDuo Controller Charging Station for Xbox, please visit the HyperX ChargePlay Duo product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Specifications:

Part Number

HX-CPDUX-A

Charging Station

Gaming platform: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Type: Rechargeable Batteries

Number of controllers: 2 Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Charge time: 2.5 hours

Charging indicators: 2

Dimensions:

Length: 131.30mm

Width: 119.0mm

Height: 80.5mm

Weight: 200g

Total weight with AC adapter: 350g

2 Rechargeable Batteries

Capacity: 1400mAh/3.36Wh

AC Wall Adapter

Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz, 0.4A

Output: 5V DC ⎓ 2A

Cable length: 2m

