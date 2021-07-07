Limited-Edition Collab Helps Make Round-the-Clock Gameplay Possible

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced a third, limited-edition apparel drop with Champion, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919. The new HyperX x Champion® Glow in the Dark Collection includes Powerblend® fleece hoodies, Powerblend® fleece joggers and cotton T-shirts, all featuring a minimalistic design with glow in the dark accents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005034/en/

HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announce Glow in the Dark Apparel Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Crafted exclusively with HyperX, the Glow in the Dark Collection celebrates HyperX and Champion Athleticwear’s season-three collaboration with glow in the dark graphics and a limited-edition, throwback jock tag. The perfect balance of style and comfort, the new collection is made for continuous gameplay.

“The success of the last two HyperX x Champion® collections underscores that gaming fans crave trendy, comfortable apparel that displays their passion for gaming and style,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “With this season-three HyperX and Champion® collab, we jointly created a capsule that proudly showcases fans’ love for iconic streetwear while tastefully alluding to their gaming roots. Gamers can hit the lights and yet still radiate on-screen with our limited-edition Glow in the Dark Collection.”

“As an innovator in activewear design, Champion Athleticwear is excited to participate in yet another cutting-edge collaboration with HyperX,” said Jeff Johansen, head of marketing at Champion Teamwear. “The brand is proud to support gamers with distinctive, limited-edition items that continue to push the boundaries on design and decoration.”

The HyperX x Champion® Glow in the Dark Collection will be available for purchase on July 14 on Champion.com. The items in the series are available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL, with the cotton T-shirt retailing for $30, Powerblend® fleece joggers retailing for $60 and Powerblend® fleece hoodie retailing for $75. For more information and availability on the HyperX x Champion® Glow in the Dark Collection, visit the HyperX Collab page. Pricing from HyperX Collab page is subject to change without notice. Retailers’ pricing may vary.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion® is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005034/en/