Hyperfine Announces Appointment of Alok Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

Gupta brings over 20 years of financial experience to Hyperfine during period of commercial expansion

Hyperfine Inc., creator of the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device, Swoop™, today announced the appointment of Alok Gupta as the company’s chief financial officer.

Alok Gupta, chief financial officer of Hyperfine

“We are honored to welcome Alok Gupta to the Hyperfine senior leadership team,” said Hyperfine president and chief executive officer Dave Scott. “His leadership, extensive financial experience and passion for technological innovation will be instrumental as Hyperfine continues to grow and reach more patients through commercial expansion.”

Gupta brings over 20 years of experience in the financial and banking industry with a prior background in manufacturing systems and mechanical engineering. He will be responsible for overseeing Hyperfine’s strategic financial initiatives.

Prior to Hyperfine, Gupta served as the chief strategy and chief financial officer at Halio Inc., a smart glass technology company. He also previously served as the head of semiconductor and enterprise hardware investment banking at Mizuho Securities and in TMT investment banking at Citigroup. Gupta holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering, an M.S. in Manufacturing Systems Engineering, and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he specialized in banking & corporate finance.

“Hyperfine is catalyzing the medical imaging industry to become more accessible, affordable, and comfortable for patients, regardless of status or location,” said Gupta. “This is an incredibly exciting time to join the leadership team, at this critical point during its transformation to a global commercial-stage enterprise.”

Gupta joins the expanding Hyperfine team following the recent appointments of Dave Scott as president and chief executive officer, and Scott Huennekens as executive chairman.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop™ Portable MRI System

Hyperfine was founded with a vision to save lives by making Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) more accessible and affordable. The company’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, images that display the internal structure of the head are captured by Swoop at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings.

Hyperfine received FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Swoop has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, and with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree from CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with offices in Connecticut, New York, California and Taiwan.

Hyperfine was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, a serial entrepreneur who received the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation in 2016 for inventing a novel next generation DNA sequencing method and has founded multiple healthcare and technology companies, including 454 Life Sciences, Ion Torrent, CuraGen, Butterfly Network, and Quantum-Si. For more information, visit: https://hyperfine.io/.

