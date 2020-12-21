Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hypergiant : Announces Addition of Abidali Neemuchwala to its Executive Advisory Board

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypergiant, the leading enterprise AI software and services company, announces the addition of former Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to its Executive Advisory Board. Neemuchwala is the former COO, CEO and Managing Director who oversaw $8B in revenue and 185,000 employees. During that time, he led the company into its digital transformation and built a more profitable financial model. As Hypergiant continues its forward traction, his experience is a vital step in growing to a $1B business.

"I've been so impressed by Abid's leadership capacity and ability to take a long term view of the market," said Founder and CEO Ben Lamm. "He's a proven, transformational leader who believes in the power of technology to move a company forward and as such, is a core champion of the Hypergiant business and execution model."

Neemuchwala also serves on the boards of the Virtusa, the Texas Economic Development Corporation and the World Affairs Council of DFW. He has been a member of the Business Roundtables in Washington DC and the Indo-US CEO forum.

"I really wanted Abid to join the company," notes Mohammed Farooq, Chairman and Global CTO of Hypergiant. "He has extensive experience in enterprise technology and in building platforms that scale to mass adoption."

Hypergiant plans to launch more information about it's AI Services Integration Platform - called Hyperdrive - later this month. The platform will help enterprise companies to better manage the over two hundred and fifty AI services companies and products currently in the marketplace.

"I'm excited by Hypergiant, Ben Lamm and Mohammed Farooq's vision for a new enterprise AI future. The AI Saas platform that they are working on is unlike anything I have seen and I'm thrilled at the potential to help them bring it to market," said Abidali Neemuchwala. "I can easily see it's massive market opportunity and potential for growth."

Neemuchwala joins leaders like Bill Nye, General Lance W. Lord, USAF (ret), John McKinley and more who are currently advisors to the high growth startup.

ABOUT HYPERGIANT

Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and is leading the way in data intelligence as humanity enters the Fourth Industrial Revolution of AI. To accomplish this mission, the company creates emerging AI-driven technologies and develops world-changing commercial products and solutions for Fortune 500 and government clients. As the parent corporation over a roster of divisions, Hypergiant Industries serves verticals that include space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, healthcare, transportation and municipal infrastructure, food and beverage, retail and more.

www.hypergiant.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypergiant-announces-addition-of-abidali-neemuchwala-to-its-executive-advisory-board-301196375.html

SOURCE Hypergiant


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aF5 : The Unfiltered State of Application Survey Respondents
PU
10:11aGUTA MOURA GUEDES : Cork is a "living" material, each piece is unrepeatable, and this makes it unique and eternally surprising
PU
10:11aMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Acquisition of Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct Business
BU
10:10aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Clarification Announcement Notice of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:10aPolyglass Releases Time-Trial Videos Demonstrating Time and Labor Savings with Polyglass Products
GL
10:09aPERCEPTRON INC/MI : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aCUSTOMER-FIRST MINDSET : PPL Electric Utilities wins ninth straight J.D. Power satisfaction award
PU
10:09aPassenger services to and from the United Kingdom will be suspended from December 21
PU
10:09aÅF PÖYRY : Paul Traynor New Head of Light Bureau
PU
10:08aEU DRUG REGULATOR : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ