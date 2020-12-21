Hypergiant : Announces Addition of Abidali Neemuchwala to its Executive Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypergiant, the leading enterprise AI software and services company, announces the addition of former Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to its Executive Advisory Board. Neemuchwala is the former COO, CEO and Managing Director who oversaw $8B in revenue and 185,000 employees. During that time, he led the company into its digital transformation and built a more profitable financial model. As Hypergiant continues its forward traction, his experience is a vital step in growing to a $1B business.

"I've been so impressed by Abid's leadership capacity and ability to take a long term view of the market," said Founder and CEO Ben Lamm. "He's a proven, transformational leader who believes in the power of technology to move a company forward and as such, is a core champion of the Hypergiant business and execution model."

Neemuchwala also serves on the boards of the Virtusa, the Texas Economic Development Corporation and the World Affairs Council of DFW. He has been a member of the Business Roundtables in Washington DC and the Indo-US CEO forum.

"I really wanted Abid to join the company," notes Mohammed Farooq, Chairman and Global CTO of Hypergiant. "He has extensive experience in enterprise technology and in building platforms that scale to mass adoption."

Hypergiant plans to launch more information about it's AI Services Integration Platform - called Hyperdrive - later this month. The platform will help enterprise companies to better manage the over two hundred and fifty AI services companies and products currently in the marketplace.

"I'm excited by Hypergiant, Ben Lamm and Mohammed Farooq's vision for a new enterprise AI future. The AI Saas platform that they are working on is unlike anything I have seen and I'm thrilled at the potential to help them bring it to market," said Abidali Neemuchwala. "I can easily see it's massive market opportunity and potential for growth."

Neemuchwala joins leaders like Bill Nye, General Lance W. Lord, USAF (ret), John McKinley and more who are currently advisors to the high growth startup.

ABOUT HYPERGIANT

Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and is leading the way in data intelligence as humanity enters the Fourth Industrial Revolution of AI. To accomplish this mission, the company creates emerging AI-driven technologies and develops world-changing commercial products and solutions for Fortune 500 and government clients. As the parent corporation over a roster of divisions, Hypergiant Industries serves verticals that include space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, healthcare, transportation and municipal infrastructure, food and beverage, retail and more.

www.hypergiant.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hypergiant-announces-addition-of-abidali-neemuchwala-to-its-executive-advisory-board-301196375.html

SOURCE Hypergiant