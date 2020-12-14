Log in
Hyundai Mobis : Acquires Semiconductor Division of Hyundai Autron

12/14/2020
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) announced that the board of directors approved the acquisition of the semiconductor division of Hyundai Autron. Upon receiving the approval, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Autron signed a contract to transfer all related employees and assets. The acquisition cost was $122 million (KRW 133.2 billion).

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis)

With this acquisition, Hyundai Mobis plans to develop the capability of designing, developing and verifying semiconductors for vehicles and subsequently differentiate its integrated control technology in the future automotive field.

Hyundai Mobis has faced difficulties in developing system-optimized semiconductors and verifying their quality as controller specification and semiconductor development were not integrated. However, the acquisition is expected to enable the centralized development of semiconductors and controller on system basis, and boost synergy in semiconductor design and control system development.

Hyundai Mobis also plans to shift its focus on developing system semiconductors, power semiconductors and high-performance semiconductors with enhanced development capability in automotive semiconductors. In the future automotive field, which encompasses autonomous driving and electric vehicles, the competitiveness of controller units depends on the performance of the semiconductors meaning that there will be an increase in demand for semiconductors.

In the long run, Hyundai Mobis will be able to strengthen its HW/SW technology and semiconductor development capability and differentiate itself and its technological prowess in the future automotive field.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

Media Contact

Jihyun Han (+82-2-2018-6026, jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr)
Choon Kee Hwang (+82-2-2018-5519, ckhwang@mobis.co.kr)  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-acquires-semiconductor-division-of-hyundai-autron-301191793.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis


© PRNewswire 2020
