Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hyundai Q1 profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

04/22/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shop sign of Hyundai is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, Britain

SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co posted a first-quarter profit that nearly tripled to its highest in four years as people bought its luxury cars, but warned it would have to adjust production again in May because of a chip shortage.

Unlike its rivals, the South Korean automaker staved off production halts in the first quarter, thanks to a healthy chip inventory. But the shortage, exacerbated by factors including a fire at a chip factory in Japan and storms in Texas, is now catching up with Hyundai.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, has temporarily paused production three times since the beginning of this month and saved chips for its most popular models.

"The condition of semiconductor parts is being a little more prolonged than we expected," said Seo Gang-hyun, an executive vice president at Hyundai.

"As the semiconductor procurement condition is rapidly changing, it's difficult to predict production status after May. We expect that there will likely be similar production adjustment in May, similar or more than what we had in April."

Analysts have said the halts so far are likely to cost Hyundai about 12,000 vehicles in lost production, and future results will be hurt as the chip crisis continues.

"Although Hyundai could end up cutting some production (in the second quarter), the company likely won't see huge impact," said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

This was because favourable market conditions backed by strong demand as well as average selling prices boosted by sales of higher margin cars would probably help offset the decreased output, he added.

In the quarter ended March 31, however, Hyundai was unscathed as people at home and the United States snapped up its high-margin sports-utility vehicles and premium Genesis cars as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on, fuelling car ownership.

Net profit surged 187% to 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) from 463 billion a year earlier, when business slumped as countries shut down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

This was in line with an average Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Revenue rose 8.2% to 27.4 trillion won.

Hyundai is expected to report net profit of 1.4 trillion won for the April-June period, up 536% from the corresponding period a year earlier, Refinitiv SmartEstimate showed.

Shares of Hyundai Motor, Asia's fifth-biggest automaker by market value, rose 2% after its results on Thursday but fell back to trade little changed. The broader market rose 0.2%.

Hyundai stock is the third-best performer this year among large Asian automakers, gaining nearly 18%.

Hyundai, which has lagged its rivals in the electric vehicle (EV) race, also said on Thursday that it was developing solid-state batteries and planned to mass produce EVs using solid state batteries in 2030.

In February, Hyundai launched its Ioniq 5 midsize crossover, the first in a planned family of EVs that it hopes will propel it into the third rank of global EV makers by 2025. Hyundai Motor and Kia together aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025.

Hyundai affiliate Kia Corp reported operating profit of 1.1 trillion won for January-March, up 142% on the year.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -3.21% 19600 End-of-day quote.22.88%
KIA CORPORATION -2.44% 83800 End-of-day quote.34.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aThai economy may lose $3.2 billion a month after new virus outbreak
RE
03:28aSouth Africa's Netcare flags decline in H1 core profit
RE
03:27aHyundai Q1 profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage
RE
03:27aSouth African miner Amplats' first-quarter output up 59% after plant repairs
RE
03:26aGold nears $1,800 level as U.S. dollar, yields lose ground
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's Clicks H1 profit up on preventative healthcare demand
RE
03:23aSouth Africa's Nedbank to halt funding for new thermal coal mines by 2025
RE
03:20aCredit Suisse boosts capital as Archegos wipes trading gains
RE
03:19aChina stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
03:13aMiner Anglo American's first-quarter production up 3%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : PEELING PAINT, SHODDY CLEANUPS AMONG ISSUES AT U.S. PLANT MAKING J&J COVID-19 VACCINE: FDA
4INTERTRUST N.V. : INTERTRUST N : reports Q1 2021 results
5ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : ETERNITY TECHNOLOGY : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) COMPLETION OF THE SALE AND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ