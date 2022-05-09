Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia - sources

05/09/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan

SEOUL/DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co plans to build a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States and has held discussions with officials in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia brands, people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters.

Hyundai Motor confirmed an imminent plan for a new EV plant but declined to comment on any details, including site negotiations.

"We are excited to announce a new EV plant plan in the United States soon, but we do not have details to share at this stage," Hyundai said in a statement to Reuters when asked about its investment plans.

Hyundai has been in advanced discussions with state officials to build a dedicated EV facility in Georgia, three people with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters. Details of the investment, including its projected cost and the number of jobs it would be expected to create, were not immediately known.

The new Georgia EV facility, if it is finalized, would serve both Hyundai and Kia as the brands move to roll out a pair of fully electric SUVs – the Ioniq 7 and EV9 – aimed at the U.S. market, the three people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. Georgia's Economic Department declined to comment. "We do not comment on speculation about economic development projects," said a state economic development department spokesperson.

The announcement of an investment deal by Hyundai would come at a time when the administration of President Joe Biden has been pushing for more investment in EVs and related suppliers to create jobs and drive a clean-energy agenda. It would also mark a major economic development win for Georgia, which has pushed to establish itself as a regional hub for the emerging EV industry.

The announcement could come days before the May 24 Georgia primary election in which Republican Governor Brian Kemp is being challenged by former U.S. Senator David Perdue.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the company could hire 8,500 as part of its plans to build a new factory https://www.ajc.com/news/kias-parent-firm-planning-second-georgia-plant/LLYX2V2MSFHE7OZQZKWVX33RPA. The newspaper said the plant could be located on a more than 2,200-acre site that the state had previously proposed to Rivian, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover.

Hyundai had been working to announce its U.S. investment in EV manufacturing sometime later this month to coincide with Biden's planned visit to Seoul, another person with knowledge of the plans said.

Hyundai announced a $300-million investment last month to manufacture the all-electric Genesis GV 70 and a hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its Alabama plant. The Genesis model would be Hyundai's first EV made in the United States.

Hyundai's comment to Reuters was the company's first confirmation that it was nearing an announcement on a site for a new EV plant.

Hyundai affiliate Kia also said last month that it was looking to shift production to the United States but was not considering a dedicated EV factory on its own.

Kia has said it will have 14 EVs by 2027. Hyundai has said it will roll out 17 by 2030, including six for its luxury Genesis brand.

Hyundai's battery supplier, SK Innovation's battery unit SK On, has just built two adjacent plants in Georgia. The first, which mostly supplies Volkswagen AG , kicked off production in the first quarter. The second, which will supply batteries for Ford Motor Co, is set to begin production early next year.

SK On will supply the battery for the Ioniq 7, a person with knowledge of that contract told Reuters. SK On said it cannot comment on supply deals involving specific customers.

Biden is set to travel to South Korea on May 20 for meetings with South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, an advocate of steps to shore-up South Korea's ties with the United States.

The Biden administration has said it will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance EV manufacturing. Biden wants half of vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2030.

Other Asian companies that have announced plans to build U.S. battery plants include Korea's LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI.

Reuters reported earlier this month that CATL, the world's largest battery maker, was in talks to open battery plants that would serve BMW AG and Ford with potential sites in South Carolina and Kentucky.

A South Korea media report said Yoon, who takes office on Tuesday, was also planning a follow-up visit to Washington after Biden visits Seoul, where he would be accompanied by leaders of South Korea's top conglomerates including Hyundai Motor and SK to discuss investment in the United States.

A spokeswoman for Yoon on Monday denied the plan as reported. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Ben Klayman in Detroit; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.77% 78.45 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.44% 13.995 Delayed Quote.-31.58%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 3.84% 18950 End-of-day quote.12.80%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.79% 12750 End-of-day quote.7.14%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.82% 182500 End-of-day quote.-12.68%
KIA CORPORATION 0.48% 83900 End-of-day quote.2.07%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.00% 401500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.06% 66500 End-of-day quote.-15.07%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 0.82% 617000 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
SDI CORPORATION -4.95% 134.5 End-of-day quote.-23.36%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.00% 202500 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.38% 143.78 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aRenault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks
RE
10:15aBoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range
RE
10:14aTSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:13aUK Labour's Starmer to offer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach - Sky News
RE
10:12aPakistan stock market tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy
RE
10:11aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
10:11aSouth Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts from Monday afternoon
RE
10:10aIndia's largest IPO, for insurer LIC, oversubscribed 2.95 times
RE
10:10aJapan expects launch of U.S. Indo-Pacific economic plan during Biden visit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS