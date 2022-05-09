Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia - sources

SEOUL/DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co
plans to build a new electric-vehicle manufacturing
plant in the United States and has held discussions with
officials in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and
Kia brands, people with knowledge of its plans told
Reuters.
Hyundai Motor confirmed an imminent plan for a new EV plant
but declined to comment on any details, including site
negotiations.
"We are excited to announce a new EV plant plan in the
United States soon, but we do not have details to share at this
stage," Hyundai said in a statement to Reuters when asked about
its investment plans.
Hyundai has been in advanced discussions with state
officials to build a dedicated EV facility in Georgia, three
people with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters. Details
of the investment, including its projected cost and the number
of jobs it would be expected to create, were not immediately
known.
The new Georgia EV facility, if it is finalized, would serve
both Hyundai and Kia as the brands move to roll out a pair of
fully electric SUVs – the Ioniq 7 and EV9 – aimed at the U.S.
market, the three people with knowledge of the plans told
Reuters.
Georgia's Economic Department declined to comment. "We do not
comment on speculation about economic development projects,"
said a state economic development department spokesperson.
The announcement of an investment deal by Hyundai would come
at a time when the administration of President Joe Biden has
been pushing for more investment in EVs and related suppliers to
create jobs and drive a clean-energy agenda. It would also mark
a major economic development win for Georgia, which has pushed
to establish itself as a regional hub for the emerging EV
industry.
The announcement could come days before the May 24 Georgia
primary election in which Republican Governor Brian Kemp is
being challenged by former U.S. Senator David Perdue.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the company could
hire 8,500 as part of its plans to build a new factory https://www.ajc.com/news/kias-parent-firm-planning-second-georgia-plant/LLYX2V2MSFHE7OZQZKWVX33RPA.
The newspaper said the plant could be located on a more than
2,200-acre site that the state had previously proposed to
Rivian, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover.
Hyundai had been working to announce its U.S. investment in
EV manufacturing sometime later this month to coincide with
Biden's planned visit to Seoul, another person with knowledge of
the plans said.
Hyundai announced a $300-million investment last month to
manufacture the all-electric Genesis GV 70 and a hybrid version
of the Santa Fe at its Alabama plant. The Genesis model would be
Hyundai's first EV made in the United States.
Hyundai's comment to Reuters was the company's first
confirmation that it was nearing an announcement on a site for a
new EV plant.
Hyundai affiliate Kia also said last month that it was
looking to shift production to the United States but was not
considering a dedicated EV factory on its own.
Kia has said it will have 14 EVs by 2027. Hyundai has said
it will roll out 17 by 2030, including six for its luxury
Genesis brand.
Hyundai's battery supplier, SK Innovation's
battery unit SK On, has just built two adjacent plants in
Georgia. The first, which mostly supplies Volkswagen AG
, kicked off production in the first quarter. The
second, which will supply batteries for Ford Motor Co, is
set to begin production early next year.
SK On will supply the battery for the Ioniq 7, a person with
knowledge of that contract told Reuters. SK On said it cannot
comment on supply deals involving specific customers.
Biden is set to travel to South Korea on May 20 for meetings
with South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, an advocate
of steps to shore-up South Korea's ties with the United States.
The Biden administration has said it will allocate more than
$3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance EV
manufacturing. Biden wants half of vehicles sold in the United
States to be electric by 2030.
Other Asian companies that have announced plans to build
U.S. battery plants include Korea's LG Energy Solution
and Samsung SDI.
Reuters reported earlier this month that CATL, the world's
largest battery maker, was in talks to open battery plants that
would serve BMW AG and Ford with potential sites in
South Carolina and Kentucky.
A South Korea media report said Yoon, who takes office on
Tuesday, was also planning a follow-up visit to Washington after
Biden visits Seoul, where he would be accompanied by leaders of
South Korea's top conglomerates including Hyundai Motor and SK
to discuss investment in the United States.
A spokeswoman for Yoon on Monday denied the plan as
reported.
