International Trade in Goods: November 2020

I​nternational Trade in Goods: November 2020

01/11/2021 | 05:14am EST
11 January 2021 | 1100 hrs | 004/2021

Provisional figures for registered trade in Malta recorded a trade deficit of €38.4 million during November 2020, compared to a deficit of €93.9 million in the corresponding month of 2019.

Cut-off date:

4 January 2021

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date (refer to methodological notes). Provisional data for registered international trade recorded a trade deficit of €38.4 million during November, compared to a deficit of €93.9 million in the corresponding month of 2019. Both imports and exports registered decreases of €130.4 million and €75.0 million respectively when compared to the same month of 2019 (Table 1). The major decreases in the value of imports were recorded for mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€79.7 million) and food (€32.0 million). On the exports side, the main decrease was registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€54.1 million) (Table 2).

January-November 2020

During the first eleven months of 2020, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,578.4 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, reaching €2,003.6 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €2,103.2 million and €525.0 million respectively (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€1,290.1 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€592.4 million). On the exports side, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€403.4 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€88.9 million) accounted for the main decreases (Table 2).

Imports from the European Union reached €2,559.9 million, or 52.7 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €514.0 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019. The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from China (€103.1 million) and the United Kingdom (€977.0 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to India (€5.4 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€129.4 million) (Table 3) ■

Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - monthly

1,200

1,000

million€

800

600

400

200

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N D J F M A M J J A S O N

2017

2018

2019

2020

period

Trade Deficit

Imports

Exports

Compiled by: Trade Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Trade in goods by period and broad economic category

€ million

Broad economic category

2018p

2019p

November

January-November

2019p

2020p

2019p

2020p

Imports

6,279.3

7,417.5

495.6

365.2

6,961.6

4,858.4

Industrial Supplies

1,471.8

1,658.7

133.9

122.6

1,546.5

1,274.5

Primary

125.7

116.5

23.0

4.1

113.5

79.4

Semi-Finished

1,140.7

1,337.6

97.7

111.8

1,239.5

1,103.4

Finished

205.4

204.5

13.3

6.8

193.5

91.7

Capital Goods and Others

1,401.6

2,375.4

56.3

49.0

2,329.3

1,209.0

Consumer Goods

1,471.4

1,552.2

138.9

107.9

1,431.5

1,285.8

Food and Beverages

546.1

558.5

48.5

33.5

516.9

438.5

Durable Goods

497.3

549.8

49.3

38.5

506.6

434.1

Others

428.0

443.9

41.1

35.9

408.0

413.2

Fuels and Lubricants

1,934.5

1,831.2

166.5

85.6

1,654.3

1,089.1

Exports

3,440.9

3,798.0

401.7

326.7

3,379.7

2,854.7

of which:

Exports of Fuels and

986.6

1,128.6

95.3

43.7

1,002.5

628.8

Lubricants

Balance of Trade

-2,838.4

-3,619.4

-93.9

-38.4

-3,582.0

-2,003.6

major commodity group

Chart 2. Percentage distribution of registered trade in November 2020 by major commodity group

Machinery and Transport Equipment

24.2

28.4

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

13.4

23.8

Chemicals

14.4

21.9

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

17.2

10.6

Food

19.6

9.2

Semi-Manufactured Goods

3.1

10.6

Beverages and Tobacco

0.2

2.1

Other Commodities not Mentioned

0.4

0.9

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

%

Exports

Imports

Notes:

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. "Other Commodities not Mentioned" includes the commodity groups "Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities", "Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats" and "Crude Materials".
  3. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Balance of trade in goods by period and major commodity group

€ million

Major commodity group

2018p

2019p

November

January-November

2019p

2020p

2019p

2020p

Imports

6,279.3

7,417.5

495.6

365.2

6,961.6

4,858.4

Food

628.7

609.7

65.6

33.6

569.9

478.5

Beverages and Tobacco

109.8

128.3

11.7

7.8

118.0

94.8

Crude Materials

27.4

36.4

2.6

2.4

34.4

27.6

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,947.0

1,865.1

166.5

86.8

1,688.2

1,095.8

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

9.6

9.7

0.7

0.6

9.0

8.2

Chemicals

603.1

688.0

50.7

52.5

640.1

620.0

Semi-Manufactured Goods

413.8

441.5

36.7

38.6

403.3

405.5

Machinery and Transport Equipment

2,005.0

3,055.8

104.3

103.9

2,964.2

1,674.1

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

529.6

578.4

56.5

38.6

530.4

450.3

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

5.2

4.6

0.3

0.4

4.2

3.6

Exports

3,440.9

3,798.0

401.7

326.7

3,379.7

2,854.7

Food

345.3

287.4

52.5

64.2

192.0

193.7

Beverages and Tobacco

44.6

46.9

3.6

0.8

42.6

38.7

Crude Materials

13.3

10.0

1.1

1.2

9.6

10.0

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

1,048.6

1,158.3

97.8

43.7

1,032.2

628.8

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Chemicals

387.0

523.6

86.8

71.6

472.0

465.2

Semi-Manufactured Goods

153.8

137.8

10.2

10.2

131.9

92.6

Machinery and Transport Equipment

957.1

1,025.5

83.3

78.9

940.0

851.1

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

488.8

605.8

66.2

56.1

556.8

573.1

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

2.5

2.6

0.1

0.0

2.5

1.6

Balance of Trade

-2,838.4

-3,619.4

-93.9

-38.4

-3,582.0

-2,003.6

Food

-283.4

-322.3

-13.1

30.5

-377.9

-284.8

Beverages and Tobacco

-65.2

-81.3

-8.1

-7.0

-75.4

-56.2

Crude Materials

-14.1

-26.4

-1.4

-1.2

-24.8

-17.6

Mineral Fuels, Lubricants and related materials

-898.4

-706.8

-68.6

-43.1

-656.0

-467.0

Animal and Vegetable Oils and Fats

-9.6

-9.6

-0.7

-0.6

-9.0

-8.1

Chemicals

-216.1

-164.5

36.1

19.1

-168.1

-154.8

Semi-Manufactured Goods

-260.0

-303.7

-26.5

-28.3

-271.4

-312.9

Machinery and Transport Equipment

-1,047.9

-2,030.2

-21.0

-25.0

-2,024.3

-823.0

Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

-40.8

27.4

9.7

17.5

26.5

122.8

Miscellaneous Transactions and Commodities

-2.7

-1.9

-0.2

-0.4

-1.7

-2.0

p Provisional

Notes:

  1. The commodity breakdown is in accordance with the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) Rev. 3.
  2. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Direction of trade in goods by period and by region/country

€ million

November

January-November

Region/Country

2019p

2020p

2019p

2020p

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Arrivals/

Dispatches/

Balance of

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Imports

Exports

Trade

Europe

371.8

130.0

-241.9

274.8

139.2

-135.5

5,256.0

1,587.8

-3,668.2

3,238.7

1,242.4

-1,996.3

of which:

European Union

307.9

120.2

-187.7

219.9

121.9

-98.0

3,283.2

1,471.8

-1,811.5

2,559.9

1,138.4

-1,421.5

of which:

euro area

289.9

97.2

-192.7

200.3

81.6

-118.7

2,914.0

1,215.3

-1,698.7

2,400.0

941.0

-1,459.0

of which:

Italy

135.5

16.5

-119.0

78.2

19.5

-58.7

1,148.2

274.8

-873.3

890.6

145.4

-745.2

Spain

16.8

8.2

-8.6

28.2

2.6

-25.6

245.7

84.7

-160.9

231.8

31.6

-200.2

Germany

34.2

43.5

9.3

25.3

29.6

4.3

477.7

449.1

-28.6

298.9

399.5

100.7

France

30.4

20.2

-10.3

24.5

19.6

-5.0

421.4

257.3

-164.2

300.7

216.6

-84.1

Netherlands

14.9

4.3

-10.7

22.8

3.2

-19.6

193.7

64.2

-129.5

161.0

48.3

-112.7

Greece

38.7

0.6

-38.2

8.5

0.3

-8.2

196.0

19.2

-176.8

86.2

11.7

-74.4

EFTA Countries

3.0

3.5

0.5

1.8

0.9

-0.8

53.6

25.9

-27.7

37.2

17.1

-20.1

of which:

Switzerland

2.8

3.1

0.3

1.7

0.7

-1.0

36.3

22.4

-13.9

28.1

13.3

-14.8

Other European Countries

60.9

6.3

-54.6

53.1

16.4

-36.7

1,919.1

90.0

-1,829.1

641.7

86.9

-554.8

of which:

United Kingdom*

28.1

3.0

-25.1

35.4

13.2

-22.3

1,334.6

53.6

-1,281.0

357.6

42.7

-314.9

Turkey

23.6

2.6

-21.1

8.8

2.1

-6.8

296.0

28.3

-267.7

172.5

21.9

-150.6

Asia

63.7

112.7

49.0

62.8

104.5

41.7

947.5

608.2

-339.3

915.4

642.8

-272.6

of which:

24.6

China

4.2

-20.4

19.5

5.5

-13.9

250.5

33.7

-216.8

353.6

35.7

-317.9

India

14.5

1.5

-12.9

14.0

2.9

-11.1

146.0

15.8

-130.3

166.1

21.2

-144.9

Turkmenistan

-

-

-

5.9

2.3

-3.6

15.1

-

-15.1

20.8

2.3

-18.5

Japan

5.6

24.6

19.0

3.7

45.7

41.9

51.7

104.6

52.9

46.2

107.4

61.2

South Korea

2.7

12.3

9.6

3.4

6.4

3.0

38.2

59.6

21.4

46.1

30.7

-15.4

North and Central America

8.2

12.0

3.8

10.7

12.0

1.3

230.0

168.4

-61.6

259.1

128.1

-131.0

of which:

United States of America

7.3

9.8

2.5

10.2

7.7

-2.5

138.2

143.3

5.2

112.0

105.5

-6.5

Canada

0.6

1.2

0.6

0.5

2.5

2.0

86.4

14.8

-71.6

145.5

14.7

-130.8

Africa

25.3

44.6

19.3

13.5

31.7

18.2

150.9

378.8

228.0

218.3

353.2

134.9

of which:

Algeria

5.2

1.9

-3.3

8.1

1.2

-6.9

13.3

32.0

18.7

109.0

11.1

-97.9

Australia and Oceania

0.4

0.6

0.1

1.6

0.3

-1.3

113.3

5.6

-107.7

14.4

4.2

-10.2

South America

3.3

0.2

-3.1

1.6

0.3

-1.3

23.4

24.0

0.6

20.3

12.5

-7.8

Caribbean and Bahamas Islands

22.9

0.6

-22.3

0.1

0.5

0.4

240.3

6.0

-234.3

192.1

5.4

-186.7

Ships and Aircraft Stores

0.0

101.2

101.2

0.2

38.2

38.0

0.2

600.8

600.7

0.2

466.2

466.0

Grand Total

495.6

401.7

-93.9

365.2

326.7

-38.4

6,961.6

3,379.7

-3,582.0

4,858.4

2,854.7

-2,003.6

  • Provisional
  • For the exclusion/inclusion of the United Kingdom in the European Union computation, refer to methodological note 7 (ii). Notes:
    1. Ranking is based according to top countries of import for the period under review.
    2. Arrivals/Dispatches relate to registered transactions with EU Member States.
    3. Imports/Exports relate to registered transactions with Non-EU Member States (see methodological notes for country groupings).
    4. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
    5. A full list of countries is available on the excel version of this news release:
      https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/View_by_Unit/Unit_A4/International_Trade/Pages/International-Trade-in-Goods.aspx

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 10:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
