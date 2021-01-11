International Trade in Goods: November 2020

Data in this news release presents all international trade in goods registered up to the indicated cut-off date (refer to methodological notes). Provisional data for registered international trade recorded a trade deficit of €38.4 million during November, compared to a deficit of €93.9 million in the corresponding month of 2019. Both imports and exports registered decreases of €130.4 million and €75.0 million respectively when compared to the same month of 2019 (Table 1). The major decreases in the value of imports were recorded for mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€79.7 million) and food (€32.0 million). On the exports side, the main decrease was registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€54.1 million) (Table 2).

January-November 2020

During the first eleven months of 2020, the trade deficit narrowed by €1,578.4 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, reaching €2,003.6 million. Both imports and exports decreased by €2,103.2 million and €525.0 million respectively (Table 1). Lower imports were mainly recorded in machinery and transport equipment (€1,290.1 million) and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€592.4 million). On the exports side, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€403.4 million) and machinery and transport equipment (€88.9 million) accounted for the main decreases (Table 2).

Imports from the European Union reached €2,559.9 million, or 52.7 per cent of total imports. There was a decrease of €514.0 million in imports from euro area countries when compared to the same period in 2019. The main increase and decrease in imports were registered from China (€103.1 million) and the United Kingdom (€977.0 million) respectively. With respect to exports, the main increase was directed to India (€5.4 million), whereas Italy registered the highest decrease (€129.4 million) (Table 3) ■

Chart 1. International Trade in Goods - monthly

1,200

1,000

million€ 800 600 400 200 0