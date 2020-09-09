Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

I.CO.P. executes a microtunnelling in Martigny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT

In the valley of Martigny, a small town in the Valais canton (Switzerland), underground works for the installation of 380 kV high voltage lines between Biatiaz and Verney are ongoing.

ICOP, by means of its swiss branch ISP CONSTRUCTION, executes the IN/OUT microtunnelling shafts using 1.5m thickness diaphragm wall and 1500mm diameter jet-grouting technique, under presence of high voltage overhead lines.

The shafts have a rectangular geometry, 17m x 10m and 26,50m depth for the IN shaft, 12m x 7,50m and 21,50m depth for the OUT shaft.

As the watertable is at 1.5m from the working platform, jet-grouting was used to install bottom slab and IN/OUT MTBM for both shafts.

ICOP realizes its tasks for the Consortium VERTIAZ (CSC and WEBUILD), under the supervision of SWISSGRID.

Disclaimer

ICOP S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aUPDATE2 : Colowide to seek Ootoya management change after success in takeover
AQ
05:25aJIU RONG : Change of name of share registrar and transfer office in the cayman islands
PU
05:25aCHINA OILFIELD SERVICES : Resignation of supervisor and proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:25aCIMC Raffles delivered the M002 GTG module project built for Petrobras
PU
05:25aDESTINI : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROZABIL @ ROZAMUJIB BIN ABDUL RAHMAN
PU
05:25aDESTINI : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO' ROZABIL @ ROZAMUJIB BIN ABDUL RAHMAN
PU
05:25aFRASER & NEAVE : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
PU
05:24aAIRBUS : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:24aTAIWAN INNOTECH EXPO : (TIE) Showcases Strong Ecosystems in the Post-Pandemic World
BU
05:23aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial in Pakistan expected to begin this month
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
3China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : CEO expects shareholder support for UK HQ move
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group