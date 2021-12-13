|
I M Quarries : Half Yearly Report Ending 30 Sept 2021
I M QUARRIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
UEN No. 2011-20428-N ABRN 154 095 897
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
INDEX
|
|
Page No.
|
Statement by Directors
|
1
|
Review report to the Members of I M Quarries Limited
|
2
|
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|
3
|
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
4
|
Condensed consolidated statement of change in equity
|
5
|
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
|
6
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement
|
7 - 12
This condensed interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and any public announcements made by I M Quarries Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") Listing Rules.
I M QUARRIES LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
30.9.2021
|
|
|
31.3.2021
|
|
NOTE
|
S$
|
S$
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
5
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
6
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
422
|
Other receivable
|
7
|
650,000
|
|
|
650,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
651,059
|
|
|
650,422
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other payables and accruals
|
8
|
91,474
|
|
|
73,474
|
Due to a Director
|
9
|
632,184
|
|
|
605,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
723,658
|
|
|
679,428
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(72,599)
|
|
|
(29,006)
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,327,401
|
|
|
1,370,994
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
10
|
4,217,767
|
|
|
4,217,767
|
Translation reserves
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
2,040
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
(2,892,943)
|
|
|
(2,849,350)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,327,401
|
|
|
1,370,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
I M QUARRIES LIMITED
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
|
|
Group
|
|
Period from
|
|
Period from
|
|
1.4.2021 to
|
|
1.4.2020 to
|
|
30.9.2021
|
30.9.2020
|
Note
|
S$
|
|
S$
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
(43,593)
|
(47,985)
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
|
|
(43,593)
|
(47,985)
|
|
Income tax
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(43,593)
|
(47,985)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners' of the Company
|
|
(43,593)
|
(47,985)
|
|
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share (cent)
|
11
|
-0.001
|
-0.001
|
|
Diluted loss per share (cent)
|
11
|
|
|
|
-0.001
|
-0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
I M Quarries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|