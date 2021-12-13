Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

I M Quarries : Half Yearly Report Ending 30 Sept 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I M QUARRIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UEN No. 2011-20428-N ABRN 154 095 897

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

INDEX

Page No.

Statement by Directors

1

Review report to the Members of I M Quarries Limited

2

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated statement of change in equity

5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement

7 - 12

This condensed interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and any public announcements made by I M Quarries Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") Listing Rules.

I M QUARRIES LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Group

30.9.2021

31.3.2021

NOTE

S$

S$

Non-current assets

Investment in subsidiaries

5

-

-

Goodwill

6

1,400,000

1,400,000

Current assets

1,400,000

1,400,000

Cash and bank balances

1,059

422

Other receivable

7

650,000

650,000

651,059

650,422

Less:

Current liabilities

Other payables and accruals

8

91,474

73,474

Due to a Director

9

632,184

605,954

723,658

679,428

Net current liabilities

(72,599)

(29,006)

Net assets

1,327,401

1,370,994

Capital and reserves

Share capital

10

4,217,767

4,217,767

Translation reserves

2,577

2,040

Accumulated losses

(2,892,943)

(2,849,350)

1,327,401

1,370,994

The accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

3

I M QUARRIES LIMITED

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Group

Period from

Period from

1.4.2021 to

1.4.2020 to

30.9.2021

30.9.2020

Note

S$

S$

Revenue

-

-

Administrative expenses

(43,593)

(47,985)

Loss before income tax

(43,593)

(47,985)

Income tax

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

(43,593)

(47,985)

Attributable to:

Owners' of the Company

(43,593)

(47,985)

Loss per share

Basic loss per share (cent)

11

-0.001

-0.001

Diluted loss per share (cent)

11

-0.001

-0.001

The accounting policies and explanatory notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

I M Quarries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pZEDGE : Fiscal Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
05:58pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Small gain in consumer confidence
PU
05:58pPANTORO : Lithium Development Partnership with Mineral Resources Ltd
PU
05:58pKAHOOT : Actimo is highlighted as a standout app for deskless employees
PU
05:56pAUSTRAL RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LTD (ASX : AR1) Updated Company Presentation
AQ
05:56pVICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Agreements Relating to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
BU
05:56pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Progress Residential 2021-SFR11
BU
05:52pCanada's Scotiabank pauses mid-January return-to-office plan as Omicron fears rise
RE
05:52pArtemis gold and wheaton precious metals complete cad ~$176 million (us $141 million) silver stream agreement - new gold waives rofr; wheaton precious acquires blackwater gold stream from new gold
AQ
05:52pEvolv Business Development Center is Using Innovation to Transform Small Business
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall as markets await central bank meetings
2Investors shrug off Boris' warning
3Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Royal Ma..

HOT NEWS