I M Quarries : Share Distribution 30 Sept 2021
I M QUARRIES LIMITED
Snapshot - direct comparison
Security/Register:
IM1.ASX [I M Quarries Limited]
Period:
01 Apr 2021 to 30 Sep 2021
Top holders:
100
Top 100 holders
30 Sep 2021
Change
01 Apr 2021
Top holders
Securities
%
Securities
%
Securities
%
Top 100 holders
77,017,000
100.00
0
0.00
77,017,000
100.00
Balance Of Register
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
Total Issued Capital
77,017,000
100.00
0
0.00
77,017,000
|
100.00
CHESS/Issuer
30 Sep 2021
Change
01 Apr 2021
Whole register
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
CHESS
403,000
0.52
2
2.15
0
0.00
0
0.00
403,000
0.52
2
2.15
Issuer
76,614,000
99.48
91
97.85
0
0.00
0
0.00
76,614,000
99.48
91
97.85
Total
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
Holding distribution
30 Sep 2021
Change
01 Apr 2021
Range
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
100,001 and Over
74,220,500
96.37
33
35.48
0
0.00
0
0.00
74,220,500
96.37
33
35.48
10,001 to 100,000
2,796,500
3.63
60
64.52
0
0.00
0
0.00
2,796,500
3.63
60
64.52
5,001 to 10,000
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
1,001 to 5,000
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
1 to 1,000
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
Total
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
Unmarketable Parcels
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
Geography distribution
Sep 2021
Change
Apr 2021
(end of month data)
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
Securities
% No. of holders
%
Securities
%
No. of holders
%
AUSTRALIA
403,000
0.52
2
2.15
0
0.00
0
0.00
403,000
0.52
2
2.15
NEW SOUTH WALES
300,000
0.39
1
1.08
0
0.00
0
0.00
300,000
0.39
1
1.08
VICTORIA
103,000
0.13
1
1.08
0
0.00
0
0.00
103,000
0.13
1
1.08
CHINA
13,475,700
17.50
36
38.71
0
0.00
0
0.00
13,475,700
17.50
36
38.71
HONG KONG
1,450,000
1.88
1
1.08
0
0.00
0
0.00
1,450,000
1.88
1
1.08
SINGAPORE
58,556,633
76.03
50
53.76
0
0.00
0
0.00
58,556,633
76.03
50
53.76
I M QUARRIES LIMITED
United States of America the
3,131,667
4.07
4
4.30
0
0.00
0
0.00
3,131,667
4.07
4
4.30
Total
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
77,017,000
100.00
93
100.00
Data from OSCAR
