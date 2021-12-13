Log in
I M Quarries : Share Distribution 30 Sept 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
I M QUARRIES LIMITED

Snapshot - direct comparison

Security/Register:

IM1.ASX [I M Quarries Limited]

Period:

01 Apr 2021 to 30 Sep 2021

Top holders:

100

Top 100 holders

30 Sep 2021

Change

01 Apr 2021

Top holders

Securities

%

Securities

%

Securities

%

Top 100 holders

77,017,000

100.00

0

0.00

77,017,000

100.00

Balance Of Register

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

Total Issued Capital

77,017,000

100.00

0

0.00

77,017,000

100.00

CHESS/Issuer

30 Sep 2021

Change

01 Apr 2021

Whole register

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

CHESS

403,000

0.52

2

2.15

0

0.00

0

0.00

403,000

0.52

2

2.15

Issuer

76,614,000

99.48

91

97.85

0

0.00

0

0.00

76,614,000

99.48

91

97.85

Total

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

Holding distribution

30 Sep 2021

Change

01 Apr 2021

Range

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

100,001 and Over

74,220,500

96.37

33

35.48

0

0.00

0

0.00

74,220,500

96.37

33

35.48

10,001 to 100,000

2,796,500

3.63

60

64.52

0

0.00

0

0.00

2,796,500

3.63

60

64.52

5,001 to 10,000

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

1,001 to 5,000

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

1 to 1,000

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

Total

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

Unmarketable Parcels

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

Geography distribution

Sep 2021

Change

Apr 2021

(end of month data)

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

Securities

% No. of holders

%

Securities

%

No. of holders

%

AUSTRALIA

403,000

0.52

2

2.15

0

0.00

0

0.00

403,000

0.52

2

2.15

NEW SOUTH WALES

300,000

0.39

1

1.08

0

0.00

0

0.00

300,000

0.39

1

1.08

VICTORIA

103,000

0.13

1

1.08

0

0.00

0

0.00

103,000

0.13

1

1.08

CHINA

13,475,700

17.50

36

38.71

0

0.00

0

0.00

13,475,700

17.50

36

38.71

HONG KONG

1,450,000

1.88

1

1.08

0

0.00

0

0.00

1,450,000

1.88

1

1.08

SINGAPORE

58,556,633

76.03

50

53.76

0

0.00

0

0.00

58,556,633

76.03

50

53.76

I M QUARRIES LIMITED

United States of America the

3,131,667

4.07

4

4.30

0

0.00

0

0.00

3,131,667

4.07

4

4.30

Total

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

77,017,000

100.00

93

100.00

Data from OSCAR

Disclaimer

I M Quarries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS