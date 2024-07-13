STORY: ::July 12, 2024

::'I am running and we're going to win,' Biden vows,

warning Trump poses a serious threat

::Detroit, Michigan

"You probably noticed there was a lot of speculation lately. What's Joe Biden going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? He's going to drop out. Here's my answer. I am running and we're going to win. I'm not going to change that."

"I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party. The only Democrat or Republican that has been Donald Trump ever. And I'm going to beat him again. I know him. Donald Trump is a loser."

"Most importantly, I mean this from the bottom out. Trump is a threat to this nation."

Biden, 81, is trying to shift the conversation from his mental sharpness to the impact of another Trump presidency, as his campaign struggles after his shaky debate performance on June 27.

"I know Americans want a president, not a dictator," Biden said.