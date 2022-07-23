Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'I am the underdog,' says British PM candidate Sunak

07/23/2022 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Conservative Party leadership campaign event for Sunak, in Grantham

GRANTHAM, England (Reuters) -Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday described himself as the underdog in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister.

Sunak's resignation helped trigger a revolt that saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson agree to step down after a series of scandals. Members of the ruling Conservative Party will vote for a successor over the summer, with an announcement due on Sept. 5.

Sunak led all rounds of the voting among party lawmakers to reduce the field to two candidates.

But it is foreign secretary Liz Truss who seems to have gained the advantage so far among the 200,000 members of the governing party who will ultimately choose the winner.

Truss held a 24-point lead over Sunak in a YouGov poll of Conservative Party members published on Thursday.

"Be in no doubt, I am the underdog," Sunak said in a speech in the central England town of Grantham, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. "The forces that be want this to be a coronation for the other candidate, but I think members want a choice and they are prepared to listen."

Truss would be only Britain's third female prime minister after Thatcher and Theresa May, while Sunak would be the country's first leader of Indian origin.

So far the campaigning focus has been on pledges, or non-pledges, to cut taxes at a time when many people are struggling, as well as defence spending and energy policy.

In his speech, Sunak laid out what he called "common sense Thatcherism," promising careful management of the economy before tax cuts.

He questioned the morality of immediate tax cuts, proposed by Truss, at a time of soaring inflation and criticised as arbitrary her pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

Truss says tax cuts are needed to stimulate growth.

"It is wrong to take money from people that we don't need to take when people across the country are struggling with the cost of living crisis," she told reporters in Kent, south east England, after meeting party members.

In an interview for Saturday's Times newspaper, Sunak said he would put the government on a crisis footing on taking office.

Truss has also promised to scrap all remaining European Union laws that still apply in Britain by 2023.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jason Neely and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27pArgentina's new economy chief to meet IMF head on Monday
RE
12:06pWHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency
RE
12:01pBIDEN'S PHYSICIAN : president's COVID conditions continue to improve
RE
12:00pRussian missile attack reports imperil grain deal
RE
11:59a'I am the underdog,' says British PM candidate Sunak
RE
11:38aTurkey summons Swedish charges d'affaires over 'terrorist propaganda' in Stockholm - sources
RE
11:26aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
11:21aChina heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
RE
10:44aReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
10:43aEU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain
2ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended June 30, ..
3China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns
4Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down
5Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

HOT NEWS