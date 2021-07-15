Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'I can breathe a little bit more.' Millions receive child tax credit

07/15/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "I believe this is actually an historic day...."

Calling it "one of the largest ever single tax cuts for families with children," U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday touted his administration's expansion of the Child Tax Program - which kicked off Thursday with some 35 million American families receiving their first monthly payout from the U.S. government, aimed at reducing child poverty and the economic ravages of the health crisis.

"I think this will be one of the things the Vice President and I will be most proud of when our terms are up. It's a reflection of our belief that the people of this country who need a tax cut aren't the folks at the top - they've got plenty of tax cuts, they're doing just fine - but it's the people in the middle. The folks who are struggling, who are just looking for what my dad would say, a little bit of breathing room."

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: "This tax cut will be issued in monthly payments. This has never happened before [baby squeals]. [Harris, smiling in direction of baby] Yes, it is a big deal."

Eligible families collect an initial monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under six years old and up to $250 for children 6 through 17.

Single parents earning up to $75,000 and couples making up to $150,000 can receive the full credit.

Chantel Springer - a Starbucks shift supervisor who is studying biochemistry - told Reuters she will use her first $300 to help pay the rent on the Brooklyn apartment she shares with her mother and three-year-old son.

Jess Hudson, whose two children are 10 and 14, said the $500 she will receive monthly will cover most of the cost of after-school care for her 10-year-old while Hudson finishes earning her bachelor's degree in political science.

And Michelle Rodriguez said the money she will receive for her three boys will help her (quote) "breathe a little bit more."

Critics say the expanded credit is expensive and may discourage people from working. But supporters say the funds may enable more parents to work by potentially helping them pay for child care.

The expansion - which is said to be the biggest anti-poverty push in American since the Johnson administration - expires at the end of this year. Biden and other Democrats are pushing to extend it.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pNasdaq drops as investors sell Big Tech
RE
05:48pU.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag
RE
05:46pFAA orders checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 planes for possible switch failures
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 87.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.23% to $1.1811 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3828 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBrazil sees spate of corn contract washouts, threatening exports, traders say
RE
05:34pDollar Lost 0.11% to 109.84 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31p'I can breathe a little bit more.' Millions receive child tax credit
RE
05:30pFirst Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is now Available for Sale in Mexican Pension Plans.
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed stands its ground
3China's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing
4Fed's Powell rapped on inflation, regulations in Senate hearing
5Analysis-JPMorgan hoards cash as Dimon expects rates to rise

HOT NEWS