'I could be Ms. Nichols' -Memphis residents mourn Tyre Nichols

"I could be Ms. Nichols. I could be Tyre's mother one day. And I just held my son yesterday when I saw the video," Kay Hill told Reuters. "...one day I could possibly lose him to something like this. It's heartbreaking."

Besides feeling shocked and frightened, neighbors of Tyre Nichols's mother, RowVaughn Wells, wanted answers and changes in police training.

"True training. It's too easy to become a cop. Those men literally showed you they could not control their pride. Their anger. Their emotion. And they are people in a uniform of law. These are the people that we trust to protect us," said Darin Abston after comforting Tate.