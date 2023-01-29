Advanced search
'I could be Ms. Nichols' -Memphis residents mourn Tyre Nichols

01/29/2023 | 03:30pm EST
STORY: Residents could be seen praying, crying and leaning on each other by the makeshift shrine that emerged at the spot where Nichols was seen in the video crying, "Mom! Mom!", as five Memphis police officers now charged with the Black motorist's murder pummeled him with kicks, punches and baton blows after a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

"I could be Ms. Nichols. I could be Tyre's mother one day. And I just held my son yesterday when I saw the video," Kay Hill told Reuters. "...one day I could possibly lose him to something like this. It's heartbreaking."

Besides feeling shocked and frightened, neighbors of Tyre Nichols's mother, RowVaughn Wells, wanted answers and changes in police training.

"True training. It's too easy to become a cop. Those men literally showed you they could not control their pride. Their anger. Their emotion. And they are people in a uniform of law. These are the people that we trust to protect us," said Darin Abston after comforting Tate.


© Reuters 2023
