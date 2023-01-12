'I didn't steal funds,' Sam Bankman-Fried says in unusual post-arrest blog post

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried said he
did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt
FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a
highly unusual blog post on Thursday, a month after his arrest
on U.S. fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December said
Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from FTX customers to
pay debts for his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research,
purchase lavish real estate, and donate to U.S. political
campaigns.
He has pleaded not guilty. The Substack blog post -- a rare
public statement by a U.S. criminal defendant -- amounts to a
preview of the defense case Bankman-Fried may present when his
trial begins on Oct. 2.
"I didn't steal funds, and I certainly didn't stash billions
away," Bankman-Fried wrote.
Defense lawyers typically advise clients to stay silent
before trial because prosecutors may use their comments against
them in court.
A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. A
spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan declined
to comment.
In the post, Bankman-Fried did not directly address many of
the other charges brought against him by federal prosecutors in
Manhattan last month, namely that he misled investors and
lenders about the financial conditions of FTX and Alameda. He
wrote that he had "a lot more to say."
The 30-year-old onetime billionaire wrote that Alameda
failed to hedge against an "extreme" crash in the crypto
markets, which ultimately came to pass last year.
"As Alameda became illiquid, FTX International did as well,
because Alameda had a margin position open on FTX,"
Bankman-Fried wrote.
Last month, two of his closest associates pleaded guilty to
defrauding the trading platform's customers and agreed to
cooperate with prosecutors' investigation.
Caroline Ellison, Alameda's former chief executive, said in
her plea hearing that Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives
received billions of dollars in secret loans from Alameda.
Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond in
December and put under house arrest at his parents' Palo Alto,
California home, which was pledged as collateral for his return
to court.
$5 BILLION RECOVERED
In the post, Bankman-Fried also said FTX's U.S. wing is
"fully solvent" and that its international unit has many
billions of dollars in assets.
"If it were to reboot I believe there is a real chance
that customers could be made substantially whole," he wrote.
The comments came after a lawyer for FTX on Wednesday
told a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware that the exchange
had located more than $5 billion in liquid assets, and that the
company plans to sell nonstrategic investments that had a book
value of $4.6 billion.
That does not include assets seized by the Securities
Commission of the Bahamas, where FTX was based and where
Bankman-Fried lived before he was extradited to the United
States. Bahamian authorities say they have seized $3.5 billion,
but FTX says those funds are worth as little as $170 million.
On Wednesday night, Bankman-Fried replied on Twitter to
a user named @wassielawyer who said a sale of the FTX exchange
was viable. "yup my sense is that is and always has been the
best recovery scenario for customers," wrote Bankman-Fried.
FTX declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the same day
Bankman-Fried stepped down as its chief executive.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Amy Stevens,
Himani Sarkar and Anna Driver)