STORY: "I do believe there is a federal role on abortion. Whether we can save more lives nationally depends entirely on doing what no one else has done to date, and that is to find consensus," Haley said.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations accused Democrats of spreading 'wildly false claims' about Republican views on abortion

She also took aim at fellow Republicans -- particularly more conservative candidates who have called for women to face criminal charges for having an abortion.

'"We can all agree that women who get abortions should not be jailed. A few have even called for the death penalty. That's the least pro-life position I can possibly imagine."