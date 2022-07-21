Log in
'I don't want to say the election is over' -Trump in video outtake

07/21/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
STORY: "I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said in footage recorded as he rehearsed a Jan. 7, 2021, speech that White House staff wrote in the hope of encouraging calm after a mob of the then-president's supporters launched the deadly attack intended to overturn his election defeat.

The previously unseen footage was broadcast during Thursday's hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.


© Reuters 2022
