News: Latest News
I fear people 'will turn to drastic measures' -abortion clinic staffer

06/24/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
STORY: Without closing its doors, the staff stopped performing abortions and began providing patients with out-of-state solutions and reminding the public that other care services are still available.

President of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Tanya Atkinson told Reuters, "And when the ruling came down we had to go out to those individuals who were in our waiting room and say 'we are so sorry, that decision that you made for yourself, for your family, for your future is no longer your decision to make here in Wisconsin."

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The vote was 5-4 to overturn Roe, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing separately to say he would have upheld the Mississippi law but not taken the additional step of erasing the Roe precedent altogether.

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restored the ability of states to ban it, fundamentally altering America's landscape on the issue of reproductive rights.


© Reuters 2022
