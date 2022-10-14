Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'I felt shocked': Comedian on beer-throwing incident

10/14/2022 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A clip of the performance shows Elias, 33, asking her audience for questions. One person wanted to know if she had voted for former President Donald Trump. In an interchange with the heckler, Elias said she voted for his rival, Joe Biden.

Shortly afterwards a beer can was thrown at Elias onstage. Elias then picks up the beer can and drinks it while the audience cheers.

"I felt shocked. I felt a lot of adrenaline," she said in an interview with Reuters. "I was telling myself to breathe. There weren't a whole lot of thoughts going through my head to be honest."

Elias said she has noticed a shift in the atmosphere during her sets in the last couple of years.

"I mean look at our country right now. We have a huge gun problem, like mass shootings happen everywhere, so I think in general, everybody in this country is a little bit on edge," she continued.

"I just think we're all kind of in danger."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:15aExplainer-Australia floods: why the country is battling weather again
RE
01:12aHungary government expands scheme that caps mortgage rates - govt decree
RE
12:46aTaiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings
RE
10/14Walker and Warnock debate in Georgia Senate race
RE
10/14Australian flood crisis: southeast states on emergency alert
RE
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/14Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
RE
10/14Some Venezuelan couples separated under new U.S.-Mexico migrant policy
RE
10/14Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister
RE
10/14IMF chief Georgieva says 'big policy issues' resolved in talks with Egypt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint..
2Taiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings
3Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California
4IMARA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn ..
5Australian flood crisis: southeast states on emergency alert

HOT NEWS