'I felt shocked': Comedian on beer-throwing incident

Shortly afterwards a beer can was thrown at Elias onstage. Elias then picks up the beer can and drinks it while the audience cheers.

"I felt shocked. I felt a lot of adrenaline," she said in an interview with Reuters. "I was telling myself to breathe. There weren't a whole lot of thoughts going through my head to be honest."

Elias said she has noticed a shift in the atmosphere during her sets in the last couple of years.

"I mean look at our country right now. We have a huge gun problem, like mass shootings happen everywhere, so I think in general, everybody in this country is a little bit on edge," she continued.

"I just think we're all kind of in danger."