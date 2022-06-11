'I just hope we won't be numb to these situations' -Parkland rally-goer

"To come to this country and hope for a future and for that to be cut at school, is unfair to him [Joaquin Oliver, a student of Majory Stoneman Douglas High School] and his family, everyone affected," said Chacon. "I just hope we won't be numb to these situations, that we don't feel nothing when we see little kids die in classrooms."

March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school, has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The organization's 2018 march in Washington, weeks after the Florida shooting, brought hundreds of thousands of people to the nation's capital to pressure Congress to take legislative action, though Republican opposition has prevented any new limits on guns from passing the U.S. Senate.

The protests gathered momentum again this year after a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 10 days after another gunman murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a racist attack.

The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country's ongoing debate over gun violence, though the prospects for federal legislation remain uncertain.