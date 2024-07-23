STORY: :: Kamala Harris takes aim at Donald Trump

in her debut campaign speech

:: July 22, 2024

"You know, as many of you know, before I was elected as vice president, before I was elected as United States senator, I was the elected attorney general if I've mentioned, of California, and before that I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type. // During the foreclosure crisis, I took on the big Wall Street banks and won $20 billion for California families. Holding those banks accountable for fraud. Donald Trump was just found guilty of 34 counts of fraud. But make no mistake, all of that being said, this campaign is not just about us versus Donald Trump. There is more to this campaign than that. // Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency because we here know when our middle class is strong, America is strong. And we know that's not the future Donald Trump is fighting for."

