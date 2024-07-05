STORY: :: Madison, Wisconsin

:: July 5, 2024

:: Biden says he is 'staying in the race' despite

calls from some Democrats to step aside

Biden traveled to Wisconsin, a political battleground state, to rally voters and sit for a television interview that will be closely watched after his debate with Trump prompted some Democrats and donors to question whether he can handle a second four-year term.

"We had a little debate last week. Can't say it was my best performance. But ever since then there's been a lot of speculation. 'What's Joe gonna do? Is he gonna stay in the race? Is he gonna drop out?" Biden said. "Well here's my answer: I am running and gonna win again."