STORY: Trump fan Dave White echoed the sentiment, saying "If Trump got arrested for the charges they're talking about now, I would vote for him ten times over because if he was a Democrat, it would never come up. And I just don't believe that there's anything to it."

Several thousand people lined up outside the Waco Regional Airport Saturday afternoon, waiting to go through security and enter the event, with the first speaker scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT (1900GMT). The crowd, many wearing Trump t-shirts and hats, broke out into applause when Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's most visible supporters, walked into the venue.

The rally is happening in Waco just as the city marks the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect there that resulted in 86 deaths, including four law enforcement officers. Many right-wing extremists see the raid as a seminal moment of government overreach and critics saw the rally's timing as a nod to Trump's far-right supporters.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a large event.

The city of Waco said it was expecting 15,000 people to attend the rally.

In an editorial, the Houston Chronicle said the decision to host the event in Waco during the anniversary of the Waco siege represented far more than a dog-whistle message to far-right and conspiratorial Trump supporters.

"The more apt metaphor is the blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler barreling down I-10," the newspaper said, adding that Waco had become "a shrine for the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers, and other anti-government extremists and conspiracists."