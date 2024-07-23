STORY: :: Biden calls into campaign HQ to urge staff

to fully embrace Kamala Harris as nominee

:: July 22, 2024

:: Julie Chávez Rodriguez

Campaign manager for Vice President Kamala Harris

:: Wilmington, Delaware

BIDEN (ON PHONE): "You know, i want people to remember that what we have done has been incredible and we've got so much more that we're gonna get done. And so I want to say hello to Kamala if you can hear me, I know she is going to be speaking shortly. And I want to say to the team, embrace her, she's the best." [FLASH]

"I know yesterday's news was surprising, and, it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do. It's. I know it's hard because you pour your heart and soul into me, so help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination, and then go on to win the win the presidency. But, you know, you're an amazing team. But we've got a great grade. I think we made the right decision." [FLASH]

HARRIS: "It is so good to hear our president's voice. Joe, I know you're still on the call, and we've been talking every day. You probably, you guys heard it from Doug's (Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband) voice, we love Joe and Jill, we really do. They truly are like family to us. And everybody here does...

BIDEN SPEAKING BY PHONE (English): "It's mutual."

HARRIS: "I knew you were still there, you're not going anywhere, Joe."

BIDEN: "Oh, I'm watching you kid, I'm watching you kid, I love you."

HARRIS: "I love you, Joe."

Biden, who pulled out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday under pressure from fellow Democrats, said in remarks via teleconference while Harris visited the campaign headquarters that he would do whatever she asks him to do ahead of the Nov. 5 election.