I'mbesideyou Inc. : Launched “UNION OF EMOTIONS” Service Using AI to Visualize Cheering Each Other Across National Borders

07/30/2021 | 10:26am EDT
I’mbesideyou Inc. (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo CEO: Shozo Kamiya, hereinafter referred to as I'mbesideyou) launched the "UNION OF EMOTIONS" service on July 23, 2021, the opening day of an international sporting event. This is the first time we have been able to visualize people cheering each other with emotion analysis AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005404/en/

A visualization of the emotions of cheers flying around the world: Click on each cheer to learn more about that country. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 20,000 cheers have already been sent from more than 79 cities across more than 14 countries around the world, and the sight of the cheers flying across the globe has moved many people on social media.

UNION OF EMOTIONS, is the world's first example of people's emotions connecting in real time across countries with the help of AI. It is scheduled to be available until August 8, when the closing ceremony of the international sporting event will be held.

Cheering from around the world:
Cheers sent from around the world will be visualized on the globe using I'mbesideyou's emotion analysis technology. I’mbesideyou has embarked on this journey with the hope that people from all over the world will feel a sense of connection to the world and to themselves by sending each other inspirations for the athletes' efforts and transcend national boundaries.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html

User response:
Submissions from around the world include not only those cheering for their own country, but also many that sent encouragement to other countries.
Over 20,000 posts have already been made from over 79 cities in over 14 countries.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html

And photos of the KIMONO project, which was expected to be shown at the opening ceremony, in which countries around the world are represented by 213 different types of kimono and obi, were posted with the names of the countries.

About "UNION OF EMOTIONS”
UNION OF EMOTIONS is a service that utilizes I'mbesideyou's emotion recognition technology to help people all over the world connect with each other through emotions by capturing and posting videos and photos of people cheering on athletes.

The service is completely free of charge and does not include any advertising.

It is purely an effort to encourage athletes to compete without spectators.

For those who don't feel comfortable posting photos or videos, a new button has been added since its release that allows users to cheer on the athletes with just one click.
I'mbesideyou hopes that people around the world will feel free to participate and connect with each other through the celebration of sports.

Our thoughts:
I’mbesideyou was absolutely surprised that the world’s most famous athletic event, held in our own country, would be staged without spectators. What can I’mbesideyou do for the athletes who will be competing under unusual circumstances? What can I’mbesideyou do for the people around the world who are looking forward to watching the games at the venue? The result of our own thinking is “UNION OF EMOTIONS”.

I’mbesideyou is working on this service to turn the suffering caused by COVID-19 into hope for a new era. If you share our vision, please register your support and share the URL of the service site and the hashtag “#UNIONOFEMOTIONS”.

https://world-emotions.imbesideyou.com/index.html
#UNIONOFEMOTIONS


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS