  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

'I was misled' - Texas governor on school shooting details

05/28/2022 | 04:15am EDT
STORY: Abbott was questioned during a news conference with state agencies and local officials aimed at addressing benefits for the families of the victims of the shooting.

Abbott said police have an obligation towards the victims to communicate accurate and detailed information on the incident and response that unfolded.

On Thursday (May 26), police said the gunman in the Texas school massacre barged unchallenged through an unlocked door, then killed 19 children and two teachers while holed up in their classroom for an hour, before a tactical team stormed in and killed him.

The latest official details from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday's (May 24) mass shooting differed sharply from initial police accounts and raised questions about security measures at the elementary school and the response of law enforcement.

Also on Friday, Colonel Steven McCraw, the director of Texas DPS, acknowledged police made the "wrong decision" in waiting nearly an hour for additional officers before breaching the classroom.

Survivors, including children, were calling the 911 emergency number from the classroom long after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, while police officers were in the hallway outside the room waiting for more assistance, McCraw explained.

The newly detailed chronology came after videos emerged showing desperate parents outside Robb Elementary School during the attack. They pleaded with officers to storm the building, and some fathers had to be restrained.

The hour-long interval before border agents stormed into the school appeared to be at odds with an approach adopted by many law enforcement agencies to confront "active shooters" at schools immediately to stop bloodshed.


