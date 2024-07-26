STORY: :: Harris says she pressed Israel's Netanyahu

about the humanitarian situation in Gaza

:: Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President

:: July 25, 2024

:: Washington D.C.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters," Harris told reporters after the meeting. She said she raised her serious concerns about the scale of human suffering in Gaza.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," she said. "I will not be silent."

Harris' remarks, which were sharp and serious in tone, reflected what could be a shift from President Joe Biden in how she deals with Netanyahu.

Hours earlier, Biden pressed for a ceasefire to the 9-month-old war in Gaza in his first face-to-face talks with Netanyahu since the president traveled to Israel days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and pledged American support.