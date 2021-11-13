I wish we had managed to preserve original language on coal, says UK COP26 President Sharma

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The British president of the
COP26 climate summit, Alok Sharma, on Saturday said he wished he
had been able to preserve the originally agreed language on
phasing out coal power in the Glasgow climate deal.
"Of course I wish that we had managed to preserve the
language on coal that was originally agreed," he told reporters.
"Nevertheless, we do have language on coal, on phase down,
and I don't think anyone at the start of this process would have
necessarily expected that that would have been retained."
(Reporting by William James; editing by jake Spring)