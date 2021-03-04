IACC Elevates Candice Uzoigwe and Lara Miller to Senior Leadership Roles

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) announced that Candice Uzoigwe has been promoted to Senior Vice President, and Lara Miller to Senior Counsel. In their new roles, Candice and Lara will take a hands-on role in developing the strategic direction and vision for the IACC in collaboration with the IACC President and Board of Directors.

"Candice and Lara have been absolutely instrumental in the IACC's ongoing success," said Bob Barchiesi, IACC President. "As they continue to drive the IACC's future trajectory, it's fitting that they be recognized as the senior leaders that they have become. Congratulations to them both."

Ms. Uzoigwe has worked in intellectual property since 2001, building up her IP and association experience in China and the United States. She works with the IACC President and Board of Directors to oversee and drive the success of the organization's overall operations. Since joining in 2014, Ms. Uzoigwe has assumed various leadership roles to promote the IACC's prominence in IP protection; spearheading initiatives to significantly enhance engagement, communications, and educational and networking programs. As Senior Vice President, she will continue to ensure those areas advance the strategic direction of the organization.

Ms. Miller has been instrumental in providing strategic oversight and legal support for the organization, and advancing the IACC's initiatives with intermediaries, law enforcement, associations, and rights-holders. Since joining in 2015, she has led the expansion of the IACC MarketSafe Program and IACC RogueBlock Program, launched the organization's partnership with Amazon, and developed countless relationships and programs to benefit the IP community. As Senior Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Strategy, she will provide enhanced legal support while continuing to work with the IACC president to direct the organization's strategic partnerships and vision.

"Candice and Lara's experience and history of success at the IACC are invaluable to the future of the organization," said Dawn Atlas, IACC Chairperson. "I am excited to work with Candice and Lara in their new roles."

About the IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with intellectual property theft. The IACC membership includes many of the world's best-known brands across all sectors. The IACC is a leader in cross-industry voluntary agreements that address the online trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods, including its IACC MarketSafe¨ and RogueBlock¨ initiatives.

