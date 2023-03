BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Zaporizhzhia, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The two had a "rich exchange" on the protection of the plant and its staff, Grossi wrote in a tweet, adding that he reiterated the IAEA's full support for Ukraine's nuclear facilities. (Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)