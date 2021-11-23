IAM EAP and Addiction Services Program Available to Membership and Their Families During Holiday Season

The IAM recognizes the holiday season can be a stressful time for many Machinists members, staff and family members.

At any time, anyone can encounter problems associated with, but not limited to; substance abuse and addictions, mental health, stress, anxiety, depression, financial hardship and socioeconomic issues.

These are serious matters that cause problems by worsening the situation and negatively impacting the quality of life for many of our members.

If you're feeling depressed, alone or just need to talk to someone, your IAM Employee Assistance and Addiction Services Program stands ready to assist members, staff and their families 24/7.

IAM EAP Services can be accessed by emailing iameap@iamaw.org or by calling 301-335-0735.

IAM Addiction Services can be reached by calling 1-888-250-4IAM (4426).

Your IAM EAP and Addiction Services program provides confidential assistance services to IAM members, staff and family members.

We stand ready to assist with prevention, intervention, assessment, directed care and follow-up services so our members can resume and maintain their quality of life and work.

Learn about the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, as provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Please take care of yourself, family, sisters, brothers and friends during the holiday season and remember, the IAM EAP and Retirees Department stands ready to help.

We're Here!