Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAM EAP and Addiction Services Program Available to Membership and Their Families During Holiday Season

11/23/2021 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IAM recognizes the holiday season can be a stressful time for many Machinists members, staff and family members.

At any time, anyone can encounter problems associated with, but not limited to; substance abuse and addictions, mental health, stress, anxiety, depression, financial hardship and socioeconomic issues.

These are serious matters that cause problems by worsening the situation and negatively impacting the quality of life for many of our members.

If you're feeling depressed, alone or just need to talk to someone, your IAM Employee Assistance and Addiction Services Program stands ready to assist members, staff and their families 24/7.

IAM EAP Services can be accessed by emailing iameap@iamaw.org or by calling 301-335-0735.

IAM Addiction Services can be reached by calling 1-888-250-4IAM (4426).

Your IAM EAP and Addiction Services program provides confidential assistance services to IAM members, staff and family members.

We stand ready to assist with prevention, intervention, assessment, directed care and follow-up services so our members can resume and maintain their quality of life and work.

Learn about the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, as provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Please take care of yourself, family, sisters, brothers and friends during the holiday season and remember, the IAM EAP and Retirees Department stands ready to help.

We're Here!

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 18:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pBLACK FRIDAY ROWING MACHINE DEALS 2021 : Top Hydrow, ProForm, NordicTrack & More Savings Summarized by Deal Stripe
BU
01:26pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, FIBK, AZPN, ESBK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
01:24pAZEK CO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:24pZILLOW SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) is Being Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
01:22pCRH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:21pREUTERS NEXT -Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
RE
01:21pChecking up on Canada's financial system
PU
01:21pFinancial stability through the pandemic and beyond
PU
01:21pIPAD PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch & 12.9-Inch Savings Published by Consumer Articles
BU
01:21pBEST BLACK FRIDAY BLUEHOST DEALS (2021) : Dedicated, VPS & Reseller Hosting Sales Found by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
4Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
5Shares retreat as traders see higher rates under Powell; Turkish lira p..

HOT NEWS