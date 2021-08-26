Log in
IAMCP India Announces New Leadership Team

08/26/2021 | 10:37am EDT
IAMCP India has appointed Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Technologies as its new President and Chetan Shah, CEO, Xpress Computers will assume the role of Vice President.

The India Chapter of IAMCP (International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners), the world’s largest non-profit organisation of Microsoft partners, announced its 2021-22 leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005564/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Munesh Jadoun from ZNet Technologies, who has served IAMCP India and Global in various capacities, was unanimously elected as the new President of IAMCP India. He has been the President – Delhi and International Board Member. Currently, he is representing the P2P committee from the APAC region too.

In other appointments, Chetan Shah, CEO, Xpress Computers was named the Vice President, Ashish Kamotra, CEO of Adapt Software was elected the Secretary, while Nazmeen Ansari, CEO of Matrix 3D was appointed as the Treasurer.

Munesh Jadoun said, “The Microsoft partner ecosystem is unmatched in the entire industry. Being the trusted advisors, IAMCP members have great associations with their clients, and this translates to tremendous partnership opportunities. IAMCP India is counted among the most active chapters and a true voice of Microsoft Partners, thanks to all the work done by the preceding boards and our active members. As a community, we have imbibed the culture of IAMCP - Connect, Learn, and Grow and that has helped us come a long way. But with advanced technologies coming up, transforming the IT landscape, and Microsoft leading the way, we still have a long path ahead of us. We can tread it together and help each other succeed with partnership, advocacy, and education.”

He added, “I’m very excited to assume this new role and along with other elected board members, I intend to contribute to the best of my capacity to help each community member get the most out of associating with IAMCP India. I look forward to everyone’s support.”

About IAMCP India

Formed in 1994, the IAMCP serves as the preeminent global networking venue for Microsoft Partners. The IAMCP mission is to maximize the business potential of members through peer-to-peer interaction, member advocacy, community outreach, growth, and education—while enhancing members’ ties to Microsoft.

For more information, visit https://www.iamcpindia.org/


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS