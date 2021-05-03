IAOP® Recognizes Auxis within the 2021 Top 100 Global Outsourcing List for 6th Consecutive Year

Auxis, a leading management consulting and nearshore outsourcing firm, is pleased to announce its selection as one of the world’s top 100 outsourcing providers by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) for the sixth year in a row.

IAOP named Auxis a “Rising Star” on its 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list, a category that recognizes firms demonstrating rapid growth and leadership skills within the global market. Auxis earned special distinction in the categories of Customer References, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Social Responsibility.

“We’re honored to be recognized in the Top 100 outsourcing companies,” said Auxis CEO Raul Vega. “As both a pioneer in the nearshore outsourcing industry and a respected provider of strategic consulting services, Auxis is uniquely positioned to help our clients achieve more than cost savings – continually challenging ourselves to raise the bar and bring the most innovative, best-in-class solutions to the table.”

Auxis’ nearshore outsourcing division in Costa Rica has experienced explosive growth as North American organizations increasingly value the benefits that a closer to home model provides in terms of collaboration, agility, innovation and team integration.

COVID-19 further spotlighted the inadequate telecommunications infrastructure and living conditions in many Asian-based locations that bring increased business continuity risk in delivering mission-critical services when relying on a remote workforce. By comparison, Costa Rica’s modernized infrastructure and talent enabled Auxis to execute a seamless transition to remote work.

In addition to providing 40%+ in average cost savings to our USA based clients, Auxis has a proven track record for helping clients achieve innovation capabilities faster and more cost-effectively than they could internally, offering deep expertise in Intelligent Automation, Analytics, Cloud Transformation, DevOps, and more. In 2021, Auxis will enhance its nearshore delivery platform with the expansion of a second hub in Colombia – supporting clients’ ongoing growth with an even greater depth of talent and technology.

“Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs,” said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. “It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Auxis should be proud of achieving excellence in the field.”

IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 list is considered the definitive guide for helping companies research and compare the world’s best service providers and advisors. The judging process is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing providers and advisors for their organizations.

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list will be published in the Fortune 500 issue of Fortune magazine as part of a special advertising feature produced by IAOP.

About Auxis

Founded in 1997, Auxis is a management consulting and outsourcing firm focused on helping organizations modernize and scale their back office operations through innovative processes, technologies and organizational structures. Its core solutions include Finance and IT Nearshore Outsourcing, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, and Analytics. Auxis’ main delivery hub is located in Costa Rica, the #1 Nearshore Destination for supporting North America. Trusted by Fortune 1000 organizations across a wide range of industries, Auxis’ unique perspective as both advisor and outsourcing operator allows its clients to obtain real benefits and ROI from every engagement.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

