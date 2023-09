Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* IATA AIRLINES CHIEF SAYS MANAGEMENT OF UK AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AGENCY NATS HAS "SERIOUS EXPLAINING" TO DO ON RECENT SYSTEMS FAILURE THAT CAUSED DISRUPTION

* IATA AIRLINES CHIEF SAYS NATS MANAGEMENT MUST ADDRESS WHETHER OTHER CRITICAL VULNERABILITIES MIGHT STILL BE IN UK'S AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM