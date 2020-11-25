IATA International Air Transport Association : Europe Briefing at Global Media Days November 2020

European Traffic has slumped in 2020
Air travel is in crisis across the globe, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) expected to fall by more than 66% this year.
European markets have been even more heavily impacted. The estimated RPK fall for Europe is 70% in 2020. Of the world aviation regions, only Africa (-72%) and the Middle East (-73%) are set to fare worse.
This chart shows how core Western European markets have been particularly impacted.
Russia and Turkey have fared better. In addition to following ICAO and EASA guidelines, both these countries kept their domestic markets open, and Turkey maintained its international routes.
Since the beginning of this crisis, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus were among the leading European carriers in numbers of flights performed despite the various lockdowns and border closures.
Second wave devastated bookings in Europe again
Slight summer recovery was washed away by renewed restrictions
New COVID-19 cases in EU vs. moving average YoY change in net airline ticket sales
New COVID-19 cases ('000)
YoY change in intra-EU ticket sales (moving avg)
When the Schengen area initially opened up in May, this led to some optimism that at least regional traffic might rebound.
But the summer recovery was only ever partial, and you can see how renewed restrictions that came as the second COVID-19 wave hit Europe led bookings to collapse again.
We can connect the absence of a proper restart to a lack of harmonized measures and approach, border closures and quarantines deterring passenger demand.
