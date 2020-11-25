IATA International Air Transport Association : Europe Briefing at Global Media Days November 2020

European Traffic has slumped in 2020

#IATAAGM

Air travel is in crisis across the globe, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) expected to fall by more than 66% this year.

European markets have been even more heavily impacted. The estimated RPK fall for Europe is 70% in 2020. Of the world aviation regions, only Africa (-72%) and the Middle East (-73%) are set to fare worse.

This chart shows how core Western European markets have been particularly impacted.

Russia and Turkey have fared better. In addition to following ICAO and EASA guidelines, both these countries kept their domestic markets open, and Turkey maintained its international routes.

Since the beginning of this crisis, Turkish Airlines and Pegasus were among the leading European carriers in numbers of flights performed despite the various lockdowns and border closures.