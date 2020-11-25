Log in
IATA International Air Transport Association : North America Air Connectivity

11/25/2020 | 11:29am EST
NORTH AMERICA AIR CONNECTIVITY

IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.

See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)

PRE COVID-19 AIR CONNECTIVITY

Air connectivity before COVID-19

April 2019

20

10

+26%

USA and Canada improved absolute air

connectivity in the past 5 years

2014

2019

+31%

USA

Canada

USA and canada improved air connectivity

+17%

relative to population in the past 5 years

2014

2019

+18%

USA Canada

POST COVID-19 AIR CONNECTIVITY

Air connectivity decimated

3,490

by COVID-19

city pairs

April 2020

Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in North America

April

2019

April

-72%

2020

October

2020

-85%

USA

Canada

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:28:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
