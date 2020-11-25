IATA International Air Transport Association : North America Air Connectivity

NORTH AMERICA AIR CONNECTIVITY
IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.
See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
scoreconnectivityAir seatsweighted-destination(millions)
450
300
Air connectivity before COVID-19
5,450
150
city pairs
perconnectivityAirpopulation seatsweighted-destinationper1000 poeple
30
April 2019
20
10
USA and Canada improved absolute air
connectivity in the past 5 years
2014
2019
+31%
USA
Canada
USA and canada improved air connectivity
+17%
relative to population in the past 5 years
+18%
USA Canada
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity decimated
3,490
by COVID-19
connectivityAirscore seatsweighted-destination(millions)
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
April 2020
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in North America
April
-72%
2020
October
-85%
