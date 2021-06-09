IATA International Air Transport Association : Letter - Canada Advisory Panel

June 9, 2021

Hon. Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Health

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Hon. Omar Alghabra, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Transport

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Hon. Bill Blair, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency

Preparedness

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Subject: COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel

Dear Ministers Hajdu, Alghabra and Blair,

We, the undersigned associations and airlines that serve the Canadian market, urge the Government of Canada to implement the May 28, 2021 recommendations of the "COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel" to modify existing Canada border restrictions. We strongly support the Panel's conclusion that these modifications are appropriate given the increase in testing and vaccinations, the resulting decrease in the threat to Canadians of COVID-19 imported cases, and the importance of international aviation to Canadians and the Canadian economy.

We urge the Government of Canada to: