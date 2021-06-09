Log in
IATA International Air Transport Association : Letter - Canada Advisory Panel

06/09/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
June 9, 2021

Hon. Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Health

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Hon. Omar Alghabra, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Transport

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Hon. Bill Blair, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency

Preparedness

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Subject: COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel

Dear Ministers Hajdu, Alghabra and Blair,

We, the undersigned associations and airlines that serve the Canadian market, urge the Government of Canada to implement the May 28, 2021 recommendations of the "COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel" to modify existing Canada border restrictions. We strongly support the Panel's conclusion that these modifications are appropriate given the increase in testing and vaccinations, the resulting decrease in the threat to Canadians of COVID-19 imported cases, and the importance of international aviation to Canadians and the Canadian economy.

We urge the Government of Canada to:

  • Remove the three-day hotel quarantine for all travellers
  • Eliminate the pre-departure and seven-day post arrival testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers
  • Reduce the quarantine for non-vaccinated passengers from fourteen to seven days
  • Eliminate the quarantine for partially vaccinated passengers after receiving a negative arrival test result

The recommendations of the Expert Advisory Panel clearly reflect the medical consensus that now is the time to move away from policies that sought to effectively shut down international travel to a more rational, practical, sustainable and scientifically based risk mitigation program. Our member airlines are ready and able to resume international travel safely, including with on board cleaning programs, mask requirements and the ability to confirm COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. We urge the Government of Canada to implement these measures by the June 21, 2021 expiration of the existing Orders in Council as a first step towards the full resumption of international aviation.

Thank you for urgent attention to this matter.

Yours sincerely,

International Air Transport Association

National Airlines Council of Canada

Board of Airlines Representatives Canada

Air France/KLM

American Airlines

Austrian Airlines

British Airways

China Airlines

Copa Airlines

Condor

Delta Airlines

EgyptAir

El Al Israel Airlines

Emirates

Ethiopian Airlines

Lufthansa

Middle East Airlines

Qatar Airways

Royal Air Maroc

SWISS

United Airlines

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS