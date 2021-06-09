IATA International Air Transport Association : Letter - Canada Advisory Panel

June 9, 2021
Hon. Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Health
House of Commons
Ottawa, Ontario
K1A 0A6
Hon. Omar Alghabra, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Transport
House of Commons
Ottawa, Ontario
K1A 0A6
Hon. Bill Blair, P.C., M.P.
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency
Preparedness
House of Commons
Ottawa, Ontario
K1A 0A6
Subject: COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel
Dear Ministers Hajdu, Alghabra and Blair,
We, the undersigned associations and airlines that serve the Canadian market, urge the Government of Canada to implement the May 28, 2021 recommendations of the "COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel" to modify existing Canada border restrictions. We strongly support the Panel's conclusion that these modifications are appropriate given the increase in testing and vaccinations, the resulting decrease in the threat to Canadians of COVID-19 imported cases, and the importance of international aviation to Canadians and the Canadian economy.
We urge the Government of Canada to:
-
Remove the three-day hotel quarantine for all travellers
-
Eliminate the pre-departure and seven-day post arrival testing requirement for fully vaccinated passengers
-
Reduce the quarantine for non-vaccinated passengers from fourteen to seven days
-
Eliminate the quarantine for partially vaccinated passengers after receiving a negative arrival test result
The recommendations of the Expert Advisory Panel clearly reflect the medical consensus that now is the time to move away from policies that sought to effectively shut down international travel to a more rational, practical, sustainable and scientifically based risk mitigation program. Our member airlines are ready and able to resume international travel safely, including with on board cleaning programs, mask requirements and the ability to confirm COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. We urge the Government of Canada to implement these measures by the June 21, 2021 expiration of the existing Orders in Council as a first step towards the full resumption of international aviation.
Thank you for urgent attention to this matter.
Yours sincerely,
International Air Transport Association
National Airlines Council of Canada
Board of Airlines Representatives Canada
Air France/KLM
American Airlines
Austrian Airlines
British Airways
China Airlines
Copa Airlines
Condor
Delta Airlines
EgyptAir
El Al Israel Airlines
Emirates
Ethiopian Airlines
Lufthansa
Middle East Airlines
Qatar Airways
Royal Air Maroc
SWISS
United Airlines
