IATA's Continued Support for the Environmental Efforts in Asia Pacific

04/23/2021 | 03:56am EDT
There has been increasing pressure on climate change over the past few months, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The global aviation industry, in particular, had taken a hard hit from the pandemic. The industry continues to reel from the effects of border restrictions, while also being expected to adapt and prepare for the challenge of climate change on the horizon. Nevertheless, aviation remains committed on delivering its environmental efforts to tackle climate change and IATA continues to actively support these efforts.

At the regional level, IATA held a regional workshop on environment and sustainability on 21 April 2021 to support airlines in Asia-Pacific in the preparation of a healthier industry doing its part to mitigate climate change. Topics included were:

  • Update on the industry's long-term aspirational goal
  • Status of CORSIA implementation
  • Introduction to IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange
  • Fundamentals of Sustainable Aviation Fuels
  • Environmental best practices on single-use plastics, cabin waste, Environmental Assessment, and illegal wildlife trafficking

The workshop was a great success with over 80 airline representatives in attendance. The slides are available for download and the recording of the workshop can be found below:

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
