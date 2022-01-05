Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAV GmbH: New target concept and more responsibility in the transition to mobility: IAV becomes a Tech Solution Provider

01/05/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 05.01.2022 / 08:00

New target concept and more responsibility in the transition to mobility: IAV becomes a Tech Solution Provider

05.01.2022 - Berlin. IAV wants to play a greater role as a partner of the mobility transition. In future the engineering specialist wants to use its technology know-how and its wide system and integration expertise even more effectively to create comprehensive and innovative solutions for customers in and outside the automotive industry.

 

"The automotive industry is rediscovering itself and in this transformation our customers need strong partners," says Matthias Kratzsch, Chairman of the Management Board of IAV GmbH. "We want to take on significantly more responsibility and proactively develop optimal and cross-system solutions with our broad expertise in all key areas of the future."

The ramp-up of e-mobility, the increasing importance of software and the digitalization of vehicle development are examples of changes that result in new requirements for vehicle manufacturers. They increasingly need development partners to disburden them and take over part of the new challenges in full ownership.

Turnkey solutions, new strategic perspectives

With a deep understanding of the networked vehicle, its substructures and components, IAV is directed towards the new target of the Tech Solution Provider (TSP). In doing so, Berlin's technology experts use the most modern development methods and technologies, and bring the latter fully to series production.

"The role of the holistic solution provider is written all over us," said Kratzsch. "We make complexity and the most difficult technical challenges manageable. For example, there are only a few who can integrate technical solutions into vehicles at our level."

However, the change to a Tech Solution Provider not only offers a great opportunity to take on more responsibility in the development business, but also opens up new strategic perspectives with new partners, in new countries, with new customers, new business models and a technology focus that also focuses on new sectors beyond mobility.


About IAV

With more than 8,000 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years, and in 2020 it sold around 896 million euros. Customers worldwide include all well-known automobile manufacturers and supplier. In addition to vehicle and drive development, IAV has already entered the e-mobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service provider in these areas. In addition to the development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Munich, Sindelfingen and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia, North and South America.



End of Media Release

Issuer: IAV GmbH
Key word(s): Automobile

05.01.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IAV GmbH
Carnotsraße 1
10587 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.iav.com/
EQS News ID: 1264817

 
End of News DGAP Media

1264817  05.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:50aMICHELIN : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:50aCBO TERRITORIA : CBo TERRITORIA : STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH SHLMR/ACTION LOGEMENT IN INTERMEDIATE AND SOCIAL HOUSING IN THE DISTRICTS DEVELOPED BY CBO TERRITORIA
AN
02:50aLEONI AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:49aHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:48aMARKETMIND : Party over before it gets started
RE
02:46aYeahka CEO Addresses Employees on Its Future Development Plan, Establishing Strategic and Implementation Certainty
AQ
02:46aTRATON : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:44aDAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02:43aExclusive-Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts
RE
02:43aSTELLANTIS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
2Asian shares skid as rising U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report d..

HOT NEWS