IAV GmbH: New target concept and more responsibility in the transition to mobility: IAV becomes a Tech Solution Provider

New target concept and more responsibility in the transition to mobility: IAV becomes a Tech Solution Provider

05.01.2022 - Berlin. IAV wants to play a greater role as a partner of the mobility transition. In future the engineering specialist wants to use its technology know-how and its wide system and integration expertise even more effectively to create comprehensive and innovative solutions for customers in and outside the automotive industry.

"The automotive industry is rediscovering itself and in this transformation our customers need strong partners," says Matthias Kratzsch, Chairman of the Management Board of IAV GmbH. "We want to take on significantly more responsibility and proactively develop optimal and cross-system solutions with our broad expertise in all key areas of the future."

The ramp-up of e-mobility, the increasing importance of software and the digitalization of vehicle development are examples of changes that result in new requirements for vehicle manufacturers. They increasingly need development partners to disburden them and take over part of the new challenges in full ownership.

Turnkey solutions, new strategic perspectives

With a deep understanding of the networked vehicle, its substructures and components, IAV is directed towards the new target of the Tech Solution Provider (TSP). In doing so, Berlin's technology experts use the most modern development methods and technologies, and bring the latter fully to series production.

"The role of the holistic solution provider is written all over us," said Kratzsch. "We make complexity and the most difficult technical challenges manageable. For example, there are only a few who can integrate technical solutions into vehicles at our level."

However, the change to a Tech Solution Provider not only offers a great opportunity to take on more responsibility in the development business, but also opens up new strategic perspectives with new partners, in new countries, with new customers, new business models and a technology focus that also focuses on new sectors beyond mobility.



About IAV

With more than 8,000 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years, and in 2020 it sold around 896 million euros. Customers worldwide include all well-known automobile manufacturers and supplier. In addition to vehicle and drive development, IAV has already entered the e-mobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service provider in these areas. In addition to the development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Munich, Sindelfingen and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia, North and South America.