IBD Unveils Second Annual List of the Best ESG Companies

Nvidia, Pool and Salesforce.com earn top marks

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced the results of its second annual Best ESG Companies list. The list recognizes 50 companies with superior Environmental, Social and Governance ratings in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance. It ranks the 50 best companies overall as well as the top three leaders in eight categories: Consumer Products & Services, Semiconductors & Computer Hardware, Software, Health Care, Construction & Building Products, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Transportation. Nvidia was named the top company overall.

“Climate change and social issues weigh heavily on many investors’ minds today. They want to put their money behind the companies and products that share similar priorities,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “At the same time, people get into the stock market to make money. We can’t pretend that returns don’t matter. With that in mind, IBD wants to make identifying the highest-performing ESG companies easy, based on data, so investors can make sound decisions that map to their ideals without sacrificing returns.”

To be eligible for IBD’s Best ESG Companies list, companies must have held ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of August 3, 2020. The 50 companies are those with the highest IBD Composite Ratings as of Oct. 13, 2020, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. Only stocks that had a price of $10 or higher were selected. All have a Composite Rating of 80 or higher, putting them in the top 20% of stocks. Companies are ranked by Composite Rating. Where there were ties, companies were selected and ranked by Relative Strength Rating, and then, if needed, by their Earnings Per Share Rating, an IBD measure of earnings growth compared with other publicly traded companies.

Top Award Winners in Each Category:

Consumer Products & Services:

Pool (POOL)

iRobot (IRBT)

Best Buy (BBY)

Semiconductors & Computer Hardware:

Nvidia (NVDA)

Lam Research (LRCX)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Software:

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Adobe (ADBE)

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Health Care

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

Construction & Building Products:

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Quanta Services (PWR)

Boise Cascade (BCC)

Manufacturing:

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Mettler Toledo International (MTD)

Cummins (CMI)

Financial Services:

BlackRock (BLK)

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Prologis (PLD)

Transportation:

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

To view the complete list of IBD’s 50 Best ESG Companies, go to www.Investors.com/ESGTop50. To find out more about the award winners, ESG trends and how to invest in ESG companies, please visit www.investors.com/esg-investing.

About IBD

Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

