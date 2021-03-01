Log in
IBFD launches Talking Points, a fresh perspective on the latest tax developments

03/01/2021 | 04:00am EST
AMSTERDAM, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We are excited to announce the launch of Talking Points today, a brand new service that will provide IBFD users with market-leading commentary and analysis on the latest and hottest developments in international taxation.

Talking Points will showcase thought leadership from around the world on key developments, news items and other important international tax topics. IBFD users will benefit from valuable insights, reasoning, opinions and viewpoints putting tax developments in perspective from some of the most prominent leaders in international taxation.

Maarten Goudsmit, Publishing Director, IBFD, says, “We are excited to launch this new format. Talking Points will provide the tax community with timely, insightful commentary and analysis of the impact of the latest hot topics on daily practice, from leading industry experts.”

To celebrate this launch, we will make the first article on Crossing the Digital Services Tax Divide – But Is It Worth the Journey? available to the whole tax community free of charge. To read the article click here.

Monthly Talking Points articles are available to subscribers with Tax News Service (TNS) access – to check your package, refer to our online collection content overview or log into your account on the IBFD Tax Research Platform.

If you would like to write for Talking Points, please reach out to Stuart Gibson: S.Gibson@ibfd.org.

If you would like the PDF of the press release, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD
IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81cf9f8d-00c5-4928-8f0a-2faca2b86537


Primary Logo

IBFD Launches Talking Points

A fresh perspective on the latest tax developments

© GlobeNewswire 2021
