Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IBGE Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Instit : and Enap launch course on protocols against Covid-19 July 07, 2021

07/08/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free online course is aimed at civil servants and other citizens - Photo: Enap (reproduction)

The IBGE and the National School of Public Administration (Enap) have developed a free online course to give civil servants and citizens guidance on protection measures against Covid-19 during the execution of their activities, mainly in the interaction with the public. The course is entitled 'Health protocols against the new coronavirus' and its content is already available, on video at the Enap Virtual School website.

It is expected these guidelines will be available for all public schools partnered with Enap, from all government spheres. For IBGE, the objective is to use course content in training programs for enumerators and census agents that will be visiting housing units during the 2022 Census.

According to the president of Enap, Diogo Costa, an online program can be more encompassing and this one has been conceived with a focus on the concrete challenges agents usually face and other new ones experienced during the pandemic. 'The course shows the importance of adopting safety protocols, such as the correct use of adequate individual protection equipment, as in the case of more 180 thousand enumerators visiting about 71 million housing units all over the national territory,' Mr. Costa says.

The course is part of a series of initiatives promoted by Enap against the pandemic, including the training of public agents, online courses, support to projects (for the improvement of rapid Covid tests) and creation of capacities in the public sector. 'We try to improve the qualification of our main resource, civil servants, so that we can deliver value and high-quality services to society.'

'The online course elaborated by Enap, in partnership with the IBGE, plays its role in dissemination, including for other institutions, and for a more encompassing audience. That is only one of the partnerships to be established between the two institutes, and that will include teaching activities with Ence,',says Eduardo Rios Neto president of the IBGE.

According to Mr. Rios Neto, health protocols against the new coronavirus are fundamental for any interactions between people, which, in the context of the IBGE, affects both face-to-face surveys, in the interaction between the enumerators and the informant, and the in-office administrative activities.

'We should keep in mind Enap represents a historic and successful example of training for federal civil servants and the IBGE gets more engaged in this partnership every day, considering the conduction of public policies based on evidence,' Mr. Rios Neto adds.

How to enroll in classes

Classes are 1 hour long and self-instructional, without a tutoring professor. To watch the content, the user should access the Enap Virtual School website and fill out a form. At the end, the student can take a self-evaluation and get a certificate from Enap.

''As the vaccination advances and some activities get back to face-to-face work, it is important to reinforce non-pharmacological measures against the virus. It is also fundamental to make clear all protocols for face-to-face work and interaction with other people. These measures should remain for some time until the pandemic ends,' says the IBGE Health and Occupation Security manager, Cézar Steinhorst.

The course was developed to be watched as a single unit or as modules. 'That allows use of the content for short, medium and long-duration courses, either face-to-face or remotely,' adds Thaís Oliveira, instructional designer at Enap, as she highlights the material used follows guidelines from national and international health surveillance bodies.

With its teaching content developed by Enap, the course had its overall content produced by the IBGE Human Resources Department, with support from the Department of Professional Improvement and Training (CTA), of the National School of Statistical Sciences (Ence).

About the course structure

In its first module, the book presents an overall view of flu-like syndromes up to the discovery of the new coronavirus and explains what it is and how it spreads nowadays. In the second part it approaches recommendations from health organizations, among which are the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), to face the virus.

The third part of the course deals with the importance of health protocols in public organizations. In the fourth part, it gives instructions on the correct use of individual protection equipment and items such as masks and face shield. The fifth and last section approaches protocols for face-to-face work, such as social distancing, use of mask and cleaning of hands and equipment.

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pIISD INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR SUSTAINABLE DEV  : International public funds are fuelling a dash for gas in developing countries
PU
02:47pThe uk is liable to pay 47.5 billion to the eu as part of its post-brexit financial settlement - rté news
RE
02:44pBritish Columbia signs up to Canada PM Trudeau's C$10-a-day daycare plan
RE
02:42pJapanese oil producer eyes Canada divestment as M&A picks up -sources
RE
02:42pArc resources sells alberta's pembina cardium assets to privately held ricochet oil corp for around c$100 mln-sources
RE
02:42pJapan canada oil sands ltd looking for buyer for its 75% interest in hangingstone facility in alberta -sources
RE
02:38pWall Street slides as bond market rallies on fears recovery losing steam
RE
02:37pECB failed to agree on new guidance, to revisit July 22 - sources
RE
02:36pOlympics-Sports bodies disappointed but accept Tokyo decision to ban spectators
RE
02:34pIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT  : and Enap launch course on protocols against Covid-19 July 07, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DELIVEROO PLC : European stocks a sea of red as bonds rally
2Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS