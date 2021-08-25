IBGE is carrying out survey on tourism August 23, 2021

Log in
In partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, the IBGE is carrying out a Continuous National Household Sample Survey since January, raising information about the tourism habits of the population. Nearly 2 thousand interviewers are collecting data, either face-to-face or by telephone, in nearly 210 thousand households spread along 3,470 municipalities, aiming at surveying the destination of the trips (either domestic or international), length of stay, type of accommodation and expenditures of families.

Sugar Loaf, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) - Photo: Bruna Prado/MTurBom Jesus de Matosinho Basilica, in Congonhas (MG) - Photo: Pedro Vilela/MTurCastanheiras Beach, in Guarapari (ES) - Photo: Vitor Jubini/MTurBotanic Garden, in Curitiba (PR) - Photo: Renato Soares/MTurIguaçu Waterfalls, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) - Photo: Zig Koch/MTurSão Miguel Arcanjo Historic Site, in São Miguel das Missões (RS) - Photo: Jefferson Bernardes/MTurDois Irmãos Observation Deck, in Fernando de Noronha (PE) - Photo: Bruno Lima/MTur

In general, these data are key to know the dynamics of the Brazilian tourism. Nevertheless, in the scenario of the pandemic and its consequences in the segments of travel, accommodation, hotel business and the like, the availability of such information contributes even more to a better sizing of the tourism sector and its importance in the upturn of employment and income in a number of Brazilian cities.

The survey follows recommendations of the World Tourism Organization. The first release was held in August 2020 and the next one is scheduled for the last quarter of 2021.

The most recent survey, in 2019, aimed at quantifying the flow of domestic tourists among different regions and abroad. The characteristics of the trips were raised, which, associated with other information, allow a consistent assessment of the domestic tourism demand.

Besides quantifying and better understanding the behavior of the population in domestic and international trips, the inclusion of this subject in the survey contributes to build the tourism satellite account, one of the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 20:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
