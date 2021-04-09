IBGE will host Regional Hub for Big Data and Data Science April 08, 2021

Brazil will join a select group of countries chosen to host regional Big Data hubs- Foto: Universidade de Londres

This Thursday (8th), the IBGE and the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to implement the Regional Hub for Big Data and Data Science in Brazil.

The Regional Hub will serve as a platform to support projects using Big Data and data science for official statistics and indicators on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda, and will develop different activities, such as sharing knowledge on methods, algorithmsand tools, as well as training for the statistical community in Central and South America.

With the initiative, Brazil will join a select group of countries chosen to host regional Big Data hubs around the world.Currently, there are hubs operating or about to operate in China, United Arab Emirates and Rwanda.

In the point of view of the president of the IBGE, Ms. Susana Cordeiro Guerra, the choice of Brazil and, specifically of the IBGE, to host the regional Hub symbolizes an important achievement of the institution: 'The implementation of the Hub in Brazil acknowlodges the recognition of IBGE's excellence by theinternational statistical community.It is also the result of the strategic effort undertaken by the IBGE over the past 13 months, a period in which the institution, in the midst of a pandemic, managed to maintain its regular production while innovating and moving forward in important lines of action, especially in thetechnological area.The Hub is of fundamental relevance to the IBGE's modernization agenda, since the products and activities developed in the project will contribute to leverage and transform the country's statistical and geoscientific production'.

The Hub will be under the responsibility of the National School of Statistical Sciences (ENCE) of IBGE, but the platform activites will involve the effort and contribution of different technical areas within the institute.

'It is an excellent opportunity for ENCE to lead this process, which will contribute to the enhance the use of Data Science and Big Data in official statistics, bringing knowledge and innovation sharing with the sectors of the IBGE and institutional partners in Latin America', says the General Coordinator of ENCE, Ms. Maysa S. de Magalhães.

The Hub will be officially installed by means of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will be signed by the president of the IBGE and the Head of the UN Statistical Division, Mr. Stefan Schweinfest.