Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IBGE will host Regional Hub for Big Data and Data Science April 08, 2021

04/09/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brazil will join a select group of countries chosen to host regional Big Data hubs- Foto: Universidade de Londres

This Thursday (8th), the IBGE and the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to implement the Regional Hub for Big Data and Data Science in Brazil.

The Regional Hub will serve as a platform to support projects using Big Data and data science for official statistics and indicators on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda, and will develop different activities, such as sharing knowledge on methods, algorithmsand tools, as well as training for the statistical community in Central and South America.

With the initiative, Brazil will join a select group of countries chosen to host regional Big Data hubs around the world.Currently, there are hubs operating or about to operate in China, United Arab Emirates and Rwanda.

In the point of view of the president of the IBGE, Ms. Susana Cordeiro Guerra, the choice of Brazil and, specifically of the IBGE, to host the regional Hub symbolizes an important achievement of the institution: 'The implementation of the Hub in Brazil acknowlodges the recognition of IBGE's excellence by theinternational statistical community.It is also the result of the strategic effort undertaken by the IBGE over the past 13 months, a period in which the institution, in the midst of a pandemic, managed to maintain its regular production while innovating and moving forward in important lines of action, especially in thetechnological area.The Hub is of fundamental relevance to the IBGE's modernization agenda, since the products and activities developed in the project will contribute to leverage and transform the country's statistical and geoscientific production'.

The Hub will be under the responsibility of the National School of Statistical Sciences (ENCE) of IBGE, but the platform activites will involve the effort and contribution of different technical areas within the institute.

'It is an excellent opportunity for ENCE to lead this process, which will contribute to the enhance the use of Data Science and Big Data in official statistics, bringing knowledge and innovation sharing with the sectors of the IBGE and institutional partners in Latin America', says the General Coordinator of ENCE, Ms. Maysa S. de Magalhães.

The Hub will be officially installed by means of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will be signed by the president of the IBGE and the Head of the UN Statistical Division, Mr. Stefan Schweinfest.

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:51aBW IDEOL  : AS – Stabilization measures taken
GL
11:50aSEC Awards Approximately $2.5 Million to Whistleblower
NE
11:49aAMERICAN BANK INCORPORATED  : Friday, April 9th, 2021 American Bank Incorporated Reports 46.8% Increase in First Quarter 2021 Earnings, Pays Special Dividend, Increases Stock Repurchase
PU
11:49aCALIFORNIA HYDROGEN COALITION :  Major Push for Hydrogen as Part of State's Zero-Emission Vehicle Strategy Slated for California State Senate Hearing on Friday
BU
11:48aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Lykill 17 1
AQ
11:47aGlobal bond funds see highest inflow in 9 weeks- Lipper
RE
11:47aGREENVISION ACQUISITION CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:47aIMF Staff Completes 2021 Article IV Mission to Botswana HTML File
PU
11:46aIndian fuel demand rises in March to highest since Dec 2019
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ